ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Man stabbed in south Austin, suspect fled on foot

AUSTIN, Texas — After 5:40 p.m. APD responded to a call about a man stabbed in south, Austin. This incident happened at 5510 S Interstate 35. Five APD officers responded to the incident and found that the suspect is a male, who fled on foot. ATCEMS sent the male...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 dead after vehicle crashes through fence in north Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department personnel responded to 5014 Martin Avenue, along East 51st Street between Duval Street and Airport Boulevard, at 8:52 p.m. One of the people involved in the wreck was pinned in the vehicle when medics arrived, and that person later died.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire

Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated an occupant of a high-rise building downtown after it caught fire Saturday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Lakeside Apartments, located at 85 Trinity St., was out by 11 p.m. Crews then worked on smoke removal. ALSO | Austin EMS rescues...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Austin police looking for woman suspected of drugging, robbing man

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking the community for help identifying a woman suspected of drugging and robbing a man. Detectives believe the woman, who may go by “Nikki,” is a white female between 35 and 40 years old, with a medium build, and tussled blonde dyed hair.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Murder suspect arrested in connection to body found near Elgin

A person from Elgin was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found last month. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Casey Bailey was arrested on Nov. 6 in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Donetta Sullivan. ALSO | APD releases body cam footage from Nov....
ELGIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Police Yet To Release Shooting Footage

Austin police have killed another person under strange circumstances. Rajan Moonesinghe, described by his family as a gentle giant and beloved uncle, was shot once in the back on the front porch of his home in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The department almost certainly has more detailed information to share because it has the officers' body worn camera video, which it presumably reviewed in compiling its public statement. That video, per department policy, should be released by Dec. 1, 10 business days after the killing. As of 11 a.m. Dec. 1, the video has not been released.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD releases bodycam footage from Nov. 15 incident where officer shoots, kills cofounder of software startup

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Police Department continues investigating an officer-involved shooting, they released bodycam footage from the Nov. 15 incident on Thursday. APD officers first responded to a 911 call received around 12:30 a.m. where the caller stated there was a man with a gun outside a house in the 2200 block of South Third Street. The caller later said the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it at his own home.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy