CBS Austin
Man stabbed in south Austin, suspect fled on foot
AUSTIN, Texas — After 5:40 p.m. APD responded to a call about a man stabbed in south, Austin. This incident happened at 5510 S Interstate 35. Five APD officers responded to the incident and found that the suspect is a male, who fled on foot. ATCEMS sent the male...
Family seeks answers after police kill Austin man on his own porch
Moonesinghe’s older brother said in a statement that officers “shot first and asked questions later.”
fox7austin.com
1 dead, another injured after car collides with fence in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and another injured after a car collided with a fence in East Austin. ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews responded to the crash in the 5000 block of Martin Avenue near E. 51st Street just before 9 p.m. Dec. 3. One person was...
1 dead after vehicle crashes through fence in north Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department personnel responded to 5014 Martin Avenue, along East 51st Street between Duval Street and Airport Boulevard, at 8:52 p.m. One of the people involved in the wreck was pinned in the vehicle when medics arrived, and that person later died.
Video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Texas
On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the Nov. 15 south Austin police shooting death of 33-year-old Rajan David Moonesinghe.
Rollover collision between two vehicles on FM 1626, child with life-threatening injuries
AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision occurred on 1626 in the afternoon leading to two people transported to the hospital on Sunday, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 1:17 p.m., ATCEMS received a call regarding a rollover collision in the 2100 block of West Farm-to-Market...
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
CBS Austin
One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire
Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated an occupant of a high-rise building downtown after it caught fire Saturday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Lakeside Apartments, located at 85 Trinity St., was out by 11 p.m. Crews then worked on smoke removal. ALSO | Austin EMS rescues...
KWTX
Austin police looking for woman suspected of drugging, robbing man
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking the community for help identifying a woman suspected of drugging and robbing a man. Detectives believe the woman, who may go by “Nikki,” is a white female between 35 and 40 years old, with a medium build, and tussled blonde dyed hair.
CBS Austin
San Marcos PD comes together to honor officer killed in line of duty in 2017
The San Marcos Police Department came together this week to share stories and raise a Topo Chico toast in honor of Officer Ken Copeland, who was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant exactly five years ago. Copeland and other SMPD officers were serving a warrant in...
CBS Austin
Man found dead after being arrested for pointing gun at bartender in NW Austin
A man was found dead days after he was arrested for pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend as she worked her shift at a northwest Austin bar. On Nov. 30, Austin police officers responded to a welfare call in the 13500 block of Lyndhurst Street. Upon arrival, they found 41-year-old Gavin Edward Rush dead.
CBS Austin
Murder suspect arrested in connection to body found near Elgin
A person from Elgin was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found last month. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Casey Bailey was arrested on Nov. 6 in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Donetta Sullivan. ALSO | APD releases body cam footage from Nov....
fox7austin.com
1 adult, 1 child transported to hospital after rollover crash in Manchaca
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people, an adult and a child, have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Manchaca. ATCEMS says the crash happened around 1:17 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. FM 1626, near Hays County. The crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled....
Austin Chronicle
Austin Police Yet To Release Shooting Footage
Austin police have killed another person under strange circumstances. Rajan Moonesinghe, described by his family as a gentle giant and beloved uncle, was shot once in the back on the front porch of his home in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The department almost certainly has more detailed information to share because it has the officers' body worn camera video, which it presumably reviewed in compiling its public statement. That video, per department policy, should be released by Dec. 1, 10 business days after the killing. As of 11 a.m. Dec. 1, the video has not been released.
Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
APD releases bodycam footage from Nov. 15 incident where officer shoots, kills cofounder of software startup
AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Police Department continues investigating an officer-involved shooting, they released bodycam footage from the Nov. 15 incident on Thursday. APD officers first responded to a 911 call received around 12:30 a.m. where the caller stated there was a man with a gun outside a house in the 2200 block of South Third Street. The caller later said the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it at his own home.
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
News Channel 25
Texas Rangers investigating after man in custody found dead in Killeen jail cell
Killeen police said a 46-year-old man who was in custody on multiple arrest warrants was found dead in his cell on Friday. Police said Wayne Joseph Dunlap was transported to the Killeen Police Department Jail on Thursday. "While awaiting arraignment, Mr. Dunlap was found unresponsive in his cell," said police....
UT Police seeking information on attempted robbery near campus
The University of Texas Austin Police Department is seeking information about an attempted robbery that happened off campus Wednesday.
