ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Football's Keagan Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0OEv_0jUEIWAM00

Sophomore Receiver Announces Plans to Leave Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Second-year receiver Keagan Johnson announced his intentions to leave the Iowa Football program Thursday. He joined Hawkeye quarterback Alex Padilla and offensive linemen Josh Volk in entering the transfer portal this week.

"I would like to thank the University of Iowa and the Iowa community for welcoming me with open arms throughout my time here," Johnson said in his statement. "I have made memories that will last forever, and I have created bonds that I will always cherish. With that being said, at this time, I am announcing that I will enter the transfer portal."

Johnson (6-1, 194) appeared in two games this season, the last being Friday's regular-season finale against his home-state Nebraska squad at Kinnick Stadium. The Huskers upset Iowa, 24-17.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said publicly at different times during the 2022 season that Johnson was sidelined with a nagging soft-tissue injury. He first appeared in a game against Nevada on Sept. 17. He played on a limited basis in that contest and against Nebraska, finishing the campaign with two catches for 11 yards.

Johnson was expected to be a focal point of the offense in '22 after hauling in 18 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns last fall. That season ended with an absence from the Citrus Bowl due to an abdominal injury. He then sat out spring ball and most of August camp. He told HN in July that the adversity was strengthening him.

Iowa celebrated its recruiting victory against Nebraska and others in landing Johnson as a member of the '21 Class. His father, Clester Johnson, won two national championships with the Huskers during the '90s.

Keagan Johnson told HN when he committed to the Hawkeyes out of Bellevue (NE) West High that he followed his heart. He saw himself being used like former wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the offense.

Iowa struggled mightily on that side of the ball the last two seasons. It finished the '22 regular season ranked 123 out of 131 FBS programs nationally in scoring offense (17.4 points per game). It was 130 in total offense (255.4 yards per game).

Rivals ranked Johnson as a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras out for Music City Bowl

Iowa football starting quarterback Spencer Petras will not play in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Sunday afternoon. “Unfortunately, Spencer Petras will not be able to play in the game,” Ferentz said during a Zoom press conference on Sunday. “The injury he had at the Nebraska ballgame was significant enough to require surgery, so he’s not going to be able to compete. Nobody’s more disappointed than him, obviously, like any player that has an injury that requires surgery. It’s good that he’ll be with us, but all of us wish he wasn’t on the sidelines.”
hawkeyesports.com

Barta and Ferentz Bowl Game News Conference Transcript

THE MODERATOR: We’ll get started. Talking about the 20th bowl game for Coach Ferentz’s time here at Iowa. Go ahead, Gary. GARY BARTA: Yeah. Thanks, everybody. The Zoom world allows me to multitask. Just finished up with wrestling in Carver and just working on a bowl logistics meeting.
KCJJ

More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal

Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee dominates in season debut against Iowa State

Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee had surgery to repair both ACLs in January, and the nation’s best 125-pounder made his return to the mat on Sunday afternoon. Lee kicked off the Cy-Hawk dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 2 Hawkeyes defeated the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones, 18-15.
WQAD

Iowa adds McNamara from transfer portal, loses multiple offensive players

The Iowa football program added a key player from the transfer portal on Friday, while also losing five offensive weapons throughout the week. Iowa nabbed an early win in the transfer portal on Thursday, when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. McNamara appeared in 20...
kmaland.com

Iowa RB Williams enters transfer portal

(Iowa City) -- Another Iowa football player has hit the transfer portal. The latest departure comes from running back Gavin Williams. Williams had 43 carries for 138 yards in 2022. Williams spent three season in Iowa City, where he rushed for 471 yards on 116 carries.
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KCRG.com

Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
We Are Iowa

Caucus impact goes beyond politics, Des Moines business owner says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the last twenty years, the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines has enjoyed an up-close and personal view of national politics. Media figures and politicians from across the country have visited the small diner over the course of multiple Iowa caucuses, seeking to make their name known to voters in the Hawkeye State.
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy