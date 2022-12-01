Iowa Football's Keagan Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Sophomore Receiver Announces Plans to Leave Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Second-year receiver Keagan Johnson announced his intentions to leave the Iowa Football program Thursday. He joined Hawkeye quarterback Alex Padilla and offensive linemen Josh Volk in entering the transfer portal this week.

"I would like to thank the University of Iowa and the Iowa community for welcoming me with open arms throughout my time here," Johnson said in his statement. "I have made memories that will last forever, and I have created bonds that I will always cherish. With that being said, at this time, I am announcing that I will enter the transfer portal."

Johnson (6-1, 194) appeared in two games this season, the last being Friday's regular-season finale against his home-state Nebraska squad at Kinnick Stadium. The Huskers upset Iowa, 24-17.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said publicly at different times during the 2022 season that Johnson was sidelined with a nagging soft-tissue injury. He first appeared in a game against Nevada on Sept. 17. He played on a limited basis in that contest and against Nebraska, finishing the campaign with two catches for 11 yards.

Johnson was expected to be a focal point of the offense in '22 after hauling in 18 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns last fall. That season ended with an absence from the Citrus Bowl due to an abdominal injury. He then sat out spring ball and most of August camp. He told HN in July that the adversity was strengthening him.

Iowa celebrated its recruiting victory against Nebraska and others in landing Johnson as a member of the '21 Class. His father, Clester Johnson, won two national championships with the Huskers during the '90s.

Keagan Johnson told HN when he committed to the Hawkeyes out of Bellevue (NE) West High that he followed his heart. He saw himself being used like former wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the offense.

Iowa struggled mightily on that side of the ball the last two seasons. It finished the '22 regular season ranked 123 out of 131 FBS programs nationally in scoring offense (17.4 points per game). It was 130 in total offense (255.4 yards per game).

Rivals ranked Johnson as a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska.