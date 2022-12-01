Erik Ten Hag Unhappy With Manchester United Star

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is reportedly said to be unhappy with one of his star players.

Erik Ten Hag is reportedly said to be unhappy with one of his senior Manchester United stars. The Dutchman is said to have spoken to the player and told him his opinion on him.

United fans may or may not be surprised with the name of the player who has been spoken to by ten Hag. The player in question is not someone who has impressed this season and spent some time off with illness.

Jadon Sancho is the name that has been reported in this story. The Englishman was not called up to the FIFA World Cup squad with England and has performed to his best at United.

Sancho has scored a number of goals this season including one against Liverpool. The attacker however has since missed too many games with a vaguely reported illness.

Many questions have been asked surrounding the future and progression of Sancho at United. The 22 year old has struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded him before his move from Borussia Dortmund.

United worked very hard to pull off the signing of the young talent but have not seen the success of that purchase yet. In a new report from Guillermo Rai , the journalist states Ten Hag is unhappy with Sancho.



He reported; “Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Jadon Sancho. He has told Sancho his opinion on him.”

