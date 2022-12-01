Read full article on original website
Jim Thomas
3d ago
He was selling for an adult. He won't go to jail so they offer them cash and drugs to sell. if the cops did there job they would of seen an adult giving the kid the stuff to sell.
Reply(2)
10
Rick Blaine 43
3d ago
Charge him as an adult. Otherwise he will be right back doing it again.
Reply
8
Related
bpdnews.com
17 Year-Old Arrested in Possession of a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in the South End
At about 10:15 PM, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), initiated a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Rutland Street that resulted in the firearm arrest of a 17-year-old male juvenile from Boston. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
Duo Facing Charges For Alleged Kidnapping Death Of 37-Year-Old Man In Lowell
Two people have been charged in connection with the kidnapping death of a 37-year-old man in the Merrimack Valley, authorities said.Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both of Lowell, were charged for allegedly holding the man against his will at their Coburn Street home, the Middlesex District Attor…
liveboston617.org
Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WCVB
2 charged with kidnapping after Massachusetts man found dead in their Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are accused of restraining and holding a man against his will after he was found dead inside their Lowell home, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell police Supt. Barry Golner said Michael Burke and Samantha Perry,...
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Florida After Allegedly Stabbing and Beating His Friend’s Parents to Death
The manhunt for a Massachusetts murder suspect ended across the country. Authorities in the Bay State said that cops found Christopher Keeley, 27, on Friday night in Miami Beach, Florida. Investigators said victims Carl Mattson, 70, and wife Vicki Mattson, 70, were discovered dead — bludgeoned and stabbed — at their home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison
BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
Two facing kidnapping charges after Lowell man found dead in their house
Two Lowell residents have been charged with kidnapping after police found the dead body of a man inside their house. According to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, have been charged after police entered their Coburn Street residence on Friday and found the dead body of a 37-year-old Lowell man.
fallriverreporter.com
Argument that led to death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas leads to prison sentence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Friday that a former Newport man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court after pleading to the manslaughter death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas in Providence in 2016. At a hearing on November 25, 2022, 49-year-old Jose Medina entered a...
whdh.com
2 charged with kidnapping in death of Lowell man
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lowell residents are facing kidnapping charges in connection with the death of a man in their home on Coburn Street, officials said. Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, have been charged with kidnapping for allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residents, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a statement.
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
Attempted Murder Fugitive From Haverhill Caught In New Hampshire: Police
A 21-year-old man from the Merrimack Valley wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Seth J. Castillo, of Haverhill, MA, was arrested at 30 Bridge Street in Pelham, NH, around 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Pelham Police said on Facebook. Castillo was wanted...
whdh.com
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
valleypatriot.com
Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison
AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
Framingham Police Investigating Vehicle Burglaries
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating thefts from two vehicles on Picard Terrace. The thefts occurred on November 28 and were reported to police around 5 p.m. “Two vehicles were broken into, both were unlocked,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “A pair of sunglasses and...
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after Friday Manchester stabbing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a man is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone during an argument. John Vianney, 22, of Manchester, was charged with first-degree assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Police said they responded to a stabbing report around 6 p.m. Friday at 68...
“Give up all Hundreds! AN 50’s Robbery!” Suspect pled guilty to robbing Cambridge bank
A man from Boston pleaded guilty in connection with the robbery of a TD Bank branch in Cambridge.
WCVB
Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
whdh.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
Comments / 27