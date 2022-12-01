Read full article on original website
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-four Virginia businesses, university researchers awarded $1.5M in grant funding
The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awarded $1.5 million to 24 Virginia-based businesses and university researchers for the third quarter of 2022. CCF has awarded more than $42 million to Virginia’s technology ecosystem since 2012, according to a press release. “Virginia recognizes the importance of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s agriculture, forestry sectors recover from COVID-19 pandemic
Agriculture and forestry are still robust industries in Virginia despite obstacles presented by the pandemic. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced yesterday that both industries recovered lost ground. Youngkin spoke in front of more than 400 farmers at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on November...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSLS
Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
WHSV
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/3/2022
A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT: Lane closures will impact travel on I-81 in Roanoke County, Botetourt County
Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County and Botetourt County are expected to create significant delays for drivers starting Monday. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7...
WDBJ7.com
Member One Credit Union makes donation to Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Credit Union made a $50,000 donation to Bradley Free Clinic for its resources and services . That money will go toward helping more than 3,000 people across the Roanoke Valley. It comes during Member One’s ‘Week of Giving’. The clinic’s executive...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Augusta Free Press
Christmas trees and wreaths presented to Virginia governor for 2022 holiday season
The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin with two Christmas trees and four wreaths on November 29. The Christmas trees and wreaths will decorate Virginia’s Executive Mansion this holiday season. After presentation of the trees and wreaths, Gov. Youngkin presented the...
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
Rocket Launching From NASA Flight Facility Will Be Visible Across East Coast
A NASA rocket launching from Virginia on Friday, Dec. 9 will be briefly visible across the East Coast (see map above or click here for times). Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is set to launch at 6 p.m. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy...
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
