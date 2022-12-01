ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
Augusta Free Press

Twenty-four Virginia businesses, university researchers awarded $1.5M in grant funding

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awarded $1.5 million to 24 Virginia-based businesses and university researchers for the third quarter of 2022. CCF has awarded more than $42 million to Virginia’s technology ecosystem since 2012, according to a press release. “Virginia recognizes the importance of...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia’s agriculture, forestry sectors recover from COVID-19 pandemic

Agriculture and forestry are still robust industries in Virginia despite obstacles presented by the pandemic. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced yesterday that both industries recovered lost ground. Youngkin spoke in front of more than 400 farmers at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on November...
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSLS

Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
WHSV

Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/3/2022

A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Augusta Free Press

VDOT: Lane closures will impact travel on I-81 in Roanoke County, Botetourt County

Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County and Botetourt County are expected to create significant delays for drivers starting Monday. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7...
WDBJ7.com

Member One Credit Union makes donation to Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Credit Union made a $50,000 donation to Bradley Free Clinic for its resources and services . That money will go toward helping more than 3,000 people across the Roanoke Valley. It comes during Member One’s ‘Week of Giving’. The clinic’s executive...
Augusta Free Press

Christmas trees and wreaths presented to Virginia governor for 2022 holiday season

The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin with two Christmas trees and four wreaths on November 29. The Christmas trees and wreaths will decorate Virginia’s Executive Mansion this holiday season. After presentation of the trees and wreaths, Gov. Youngkin presented the...
wfirnews.com

Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career

A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSLS

New diner opens in Downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
SALEM, VA

