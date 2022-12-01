Read full article on original website
Monroe County man facing charges for allegedly shooting up car with two inside
Price Township (Monroe County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Benjamin Stitt, 33, of Cresco, is facing attempted homicide and other related charges after Troopers allege he fired multiple times at a car with a 75-year-old unidentified woman from Cresco and a 38-yearold unidentified man from Staten Island, New York inside.
Schuylkill County man arrested for not giving up car for repossession Friday
Mahanoy City (Schuylkill County) - Cesar Valenzuela Rojas, 28, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly not giving up his car to be repossessed. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. Friday in the area of Centre and Catawissa...
PSP looking for suspect who stole equipment from Wyoming County building
Monroe Township (Wyoming County) - Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for the person or persons responsible for breaking into the now closed Evans Falls School early Thursday morning. Troopers say it happened at 1:48 a.m. at the building located in the 2,000-block of State Route 29 South. When...
Police investigating after two were killed in Lackawanna County crash Saturday
Scott Township (Lackawanna County) - The Lackawanna County Coroner's Office says Jason Miller, 49, of Carbondale and Anthony Maurizio, 39, of Pocono Lake, died in a head-on crash in Scott Township Saturday night. Another person was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center with what police are describing as serious injuries.
Shots fired at Hazle Township Walmart
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A shooting at the Walmart in Hazle Township sparked a frenzy of police activity on Friday afternoon. According to Hazleton News 1, reports of shots fired came in around 3 PM. Multiple State Troopers and forensics teams investigated the scene. Witnesses say two...
Man arrested in Schuylkill County, dogs found in deplorable conditions
Mahony City, Schuylkill co (WOLF) — “Every single one of those dogs is very much underweight, nails are long, they were all scared and terrified. Even trying to wag their tails with their tails tucked but still terrified. Being moved they wouldn’t go up the steps, the whole nine yards, its sad to see their reactions.”
Police in Lackawanna County search for missing man
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Volunteers and emergency responders are searching for a man missing from Lackawanna County. Sources say Thomas Patrick O'Rourke was last seen at Geisinger CMC on Thursday around 10 AM after receiving dialysis treatment. O'Rourke's family is concerned for his safety due to the cold...
Standoff in Schuylkill County exceeds 12 hours, one man taken into custody
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is in custody Friday following a standoff in Schuylkill County that lasted more than 12 hours. According to State Police, on Thursday around 3 PM, troopers from multiple barracks were called to the 400 block of Rauschs Road in West Brunswick Township for a reported disturbance.
PSP investigates fatal crash involving a semi in Schuylkill County Saturday
Porter Township (Schuylkill County) - One man is dead following a head-on crash on State Route 125, which is also known as Main Street, in Porter Township around 12:03 a.m. Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police say the unidentified man was driving northbound in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, when the driver failed...
Schuylkill County man dies Friday from injuries suffered back in September
Allentown (Lehigh County) - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Kerry Spiess, 36, of Pottsville, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Friday afternoon from injuries he sustained following an incident that happened back on September 6th in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. The Coroner's office says Spiess died from blunt force...
Thieves break into Minersville sandwich shop, get away with $3K
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A sandwich shop in Minersville was burglarized early Thursday morning and officials say the suspects got away with roughly $3,000 from video gaming machines. According to Skook News, Minersville Police are investigating after three suspects kicked their way into the Main Street Sandwich Shop...
Dallas Twp. man dies following car fire
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas Township man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a car fire nearly a month ago. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 76-year-old George Swan died Thursday at 3 PM at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Officials say that on November 9th around...
UPDATE: Missing man found deceased
GREENFIELD TWP, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE:. A man who has been missing since November 23th was located deceased in a wooded area off of Healey Road in Lackawanna County, according to the county coroner Timothy Rowland. Gino Ciambriello was found by police Friday afternoon. His death is not...
Carbon County celebrates 50+ consecutive year voters
Jim Thorpe, Carbon Co. — Some long-time voters received some special recognition in Carbon County this morning. State Representative Doyle Heffley(R-Carbon) and State Senator John Argall(R-Luzerne/Carbon) hosted a breakfast for those who have been voting for over fifty consecutive years. 38 residents qualified for the honor and everyone who...
Scranton watches waste water for COVID-19 rate
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The City of Scranton with Pennsylvania American Water are participating in the CDC’s COVID-19 waste water surveillance. Scranton said they were not getting enough COVID-19 data since people have not been reporting at home tests. The program has been in place since about October...
Margie Memorial Award
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A ceremony was held Thursday at the Women’s Resource Center presenting the Margie Memorial Award. This award is in memory of Margie Holodnak Davis who died at the hands of her estranged husband. The award is presented to individuals who give back to...
Union workers at Autoneum plant in Bloomsburg go on strike
Bloomsburg, Columbia Co. — Around 270 union workers at the Autoneum plant in Bloomsburg have been on strike since yesterday afternoon. Autoneum is a car part manufacturer. Brian Heverly, who is the President of Local 1700 Workers United, said they have been doing contract negotiations since earlier this year and did not like the company’s last and final offer to them.
The Laundry Project providing free laundry services to the Scranton community
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY.(WOLF) — Cleaning clothes for the community. Today, volunteers with Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project provided free laundry services to the Scranton community. The Laundry Project supplied all funds and cleaning supplies needed to wash and dry clothes. The Southside Laundromat in Scranton was filled with families looking...
Annual Carbondale Tinsel Trail for the holidays
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The city of Carbondale will officially welcome the holiday season with its annual lighting of the Tinsel Trail next Thursday. The trail will be open to the public during the first half of December every day from 5 to 8 p.m. in Memorial Park.
