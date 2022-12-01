ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WOLF

Shots fired at Hazle Township Walmart

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A shooting at the Walmart in Hazle Township sparked a frenzy of police activity on Friday afternoon. According to Hazleton News 1, reports of shots fired came in around 3 PM. Multiple State Troopers and forensics teams investigated the scene. Witnesses say two...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Police in Lackawanna County search for missing man

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Volunteers and emergency responders are searching for a man missing from Lackawanna County. Sources say Thomas Patrick O'Rourke was last seen at Geisinger CMC on Thursday around 10 AM after receiving dialysis treatment. O'Rourke's family is concerned for his safety due to the cold...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Thieves break into Minersville sandwich shop, get away with $3K

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A sandwich shop in Minersville was burglarized early Thursday morning and officials say the suspects got away with roughly $3,000 from video gaming machines. According to Skook News, Minersville Police are investigating after three suspects kicked their way into the Main Street Sandwich Shop...
MINERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Dallas Twp. man dies following car fire

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas Township man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a car fire nearly a month ago. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 76-year-old George Swan died Thursday at 3 PM at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Officials say that on November 9th around...
DALLAS, PA
WOLF

UPDATE: Missing man found deceased

GREENFIELD TWP, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE:. A man who has been missing since November 23th was located deceased in a wooded area off of Healey Road in Lackawanna County, according to the county coroner Timothy Rowland. Gino Ciambriello was found by police Friday afternoon. His death is not...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Carbon County celebrates 50+ consecutive year voters

Jim Thorpe, Carbon Co. — Some long-time voters received some special recognition in Carbon County this morning. State Representative Doyle Heffley(R-Carbon) and State Senator John Argall(R-Luzerne/Carbon) hosted a breakfast for those who have been voting for over fifty consecutive years. 38 residents qualified for the honor and everyone who...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton watches waste water for COVID-19 rate

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The City of Scranton with Pennsylvania American Water are participating in the CDC’s COVID-19 waste water surveillance. Scranton said they were not getting enough COVID-19 data since people have not been reporting at home tests. The program has been in place since about October...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Margie Memorial Award

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A ceremony was held Thursday at the Women’s Resource Center presenting the Margie Memorial Award. This award is in memory of Margie Holodnak Davis who died at the hands of her estranged husband. The award is presented to individuals who give back to...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Union workers at Autoneum plant in Bloomsburg go on strike

Bloomsburg, Columbia Co. — Around 270 union workers at the Autoneum plant in Bloomsburg have been on strike since yesterday afternoon. Autoneum is a car part manufacturer. Brian Heverly, who is the President of Local 1700 Workers United, said they have been doing contract negotiations since earlier this year and did not like the company’s last and final offer to them.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

The Laundry Project providing free laundry services to the Scranton community

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY.(WOLF) — Cleaning clothes for the community. Today, volunteers with Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project provided free laundry services to the Scranton community. The Laundry Project supplied all funds and cleaning supplies needed to wash and dry clothes. The Southside Laundromat in Scranton was filled with families looking...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Annual Carbondale Tinsel Trail for the holidays

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The city of Carbondale will officially welcome the holiday season with its annual lighting of the Tinsel Trail next Thursday. The trail will be open to the public during the first half of December every day from 5 to 8 p.m. in Memorial Park.
CARBONDALE, PA

