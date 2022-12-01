Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson ‘Treatment is Helping’? Browns at Houston Texans About More Than Football
The Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated and emotional battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his NFL return against his former team after a 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. ... And while today is about football, it's also about something else:...
Centre Daily
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Host Kansas City Chiefs As Playoff Push Begins
It's officially playoff push time for all teams in the postseason hunt as the calendar has turned to December. Kansas City enters Week 13 as the AFC's top seed at 9-2. The Bengals are 7-4 and sitting in the sixth seed. They're tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.
Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss
Making a strong pledge to your fans can be endearing. It can also come back to bite you pretty hard. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is finding that out the hard way in the aftermath of his team getting humiliated by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. For anyone needing a Read more... The post Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson: Breakout Game in Tie at Giants
Just one week ago, Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson's rookie season had officially reached its biggest point of frustration. It was his third game back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss five contests, and while the Commanders walked away with a critical victory over the Atlanta Falcons, it had been Dotson's quietest game to date as a professional.
Centre Daily
Four Things To Know About 49ers’ New Starting QB Brock Purdy
As the last pick in the 2022 draft, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy entered his first NFL season to little fanfare aside from the distinction of being the latest rookie to take on the moniker, “Mr. Irrelevant.”. That all changed in Week 13, however, when Purdy suddenly found himself under...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Centre Daily
AFC Playoff Picture Week 14: Bills Take Top Seed After Chiefs Lose
Although the Bills and Chiefs both have 9–3 records after Week 13, Buffalo currently holds the No. 1 seed in the AFC after beating Kansas City earlier in the season to hold the tiebreaker. With the best record in the conference, the Bills would currently earn a first-round bye.
Centre Daily
Broncos HC Addresses Defense’s Clutch-Time Collapse in Baltimore
With 5:02 left in the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos held a 9-3 lead and had the Baltimore Ravens on the ropes. The Ravens took possession on their own 9-yard line. If the Broncos' defense gets a stop, it's ballgame — the oddsmakers would be defied with an upset victory on the road. But, alas, that's not how it shook out.
Centre Daily
Drake London Stars, QB Talk Heats Up: 3 Takeaways from Falcons Loss vs. Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) desperately needed a victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), but ultimately came up short, falling 19-16 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a game marked by inconsistency on both sides of the ball and will give Falcons coach Arthur Smith much to consider over the coming days as the team has finally reached its bye week.
Centre Daily
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live In-Game Updates
The Seattle Seahawks will look to get back on track on Sunday afternoon as they hit the road to take on NFC West foes, the Los Angeles Rams. At 6-5, the Seahawks find themselves just outside of the NFC playoff picture while the Rams have stumbled to a disappointing 3-8 record following their Super Bowl run last year.
Centre Daily
Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have gone through a rollercoaster season so far in 2022, but the upswing continued on Sunday in a 27-24 win. The team made sure no one in the locker room doubts where they stand among the NFL's best with a new sign near the locker room reading, "They gotta play us."
Centre Daily
Commanders Tie Giants: Why Didn’t Coach Ron Rivera Go For 2?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Before the Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, they first jumped out to a 10-point on Sunday. But then the Commanders let the Giants back in and even surrendered the lead after a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. And...
Centre Daily
Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?
The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
Centre Daily
Geno Smith’s MVP-Caliber Performance Leads Seahawks to Win Over Rams
In the Seattle Seahawks' 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Geno Smith once again showed everyone that he deserves big money once the season ends. Beyond that, Smith's performance against the Rams showed that he firmly belongs in the MVP race. No, the Rams are not the Super...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Offer Playoff-Look Answers in Demolishing Colts
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys don't have all the answers, not yet. But on this "Sunday Night Football'' showcase in front of America and God and Odell Beckham Jr. and everybody ... The Dallas Cowboys piled on for a victory over visiting Indianapolis because time and time again, they were...
Centre Daily
Rams vs. Seahawks Notebook: Bobby Wagner Gets Slight Revenge, Cam Akers Leads Run Game
Faced with loads of adversity, the Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday's divisional meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium with nothing to lose. And as it turns out, that's exactly how they played. Though due to their best efforts without a handful of stars, the Rams still fell 27-23 after a late game-winning touchdown by Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf crushed LA's hopes at securing an upset.
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson Fires Back at Jets CB D.J. Reed on Twitter After Vikings’ Victory
Justin Jefferson had a quiet game by his lofty standards in the Vikings' win over the Jets on Sunday — but he's not going to let a defensive back take credit for that. Jefferson, the NFL's second-leading receiver, was limited to seven catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against New York, adding a couple rushes for 11 yards. That's not a bad day by any means, but it's not the production the Vikings' superstar is used to. He entered Sunday's game having recorded at least 98 receiving yards in seven of the previous eight contests.
Centre Daily
Rams Can’t Hold On Late, Lose to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams - behind the services of backup quarterback John Wolford - lost the lead late, then the game, to the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Rams started hot behind Wolford with a 77-yard, 10-play drive on their first possession that...
Centre Daily
Steve Wilks Not Worried About His Future in Carolina
Last week, the Carolina Panthers gained a game on everyone in the division as they defeated the Denver Broncos and saw Atlanta, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay all come up on the losing end of things. This week, well, the Panthers have the ability to sit back, relax, and gain...
Centre Daily
Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Breaking Foot vs. Dolphins
The 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season after the quarterback sustained a broken foot during Sunday’s 33-14 win over the Dolphins, coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Shanahan also told reporters Garoppolo “broke a few things” in his foot and is set to undergo surgery,...
