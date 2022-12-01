If you’ve ever wanted more out of the Gmail and Google Calendar experience on your smartwatch, the company may be finally doing something about that. For anyone using any smartwatch running Wear OS or Google’s new Pixel Watch, you’ve likely realized that the experience when it comes to Gmail and Google Calendar is lacking on the wrist. The Google Calendar experience is currently run through an Agenda app that has limited functionality in terms of what you can actually do with calendar events.

5 DAYS AGO