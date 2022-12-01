Read full article on original website
Related
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
todaynftnews.com
Internet browser Mozilla announces acquisition of Active Replica; Goes all-in on metaverse
In a recent announcement, the legendary web developer and internet browser Mozilla made an announcement regarding the acquisition of Active Replica as a segment of its Hubs creator ecosystem in order to enhance digital experiences in the metaverse. Active Replica, an immersive experience developer, is joining the Hubs creator platform...
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies
It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
TechCrunch
Google shuts down Duplex on the Web, its attempt to bring AI smarts to retail sites and more
“As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we’re responding to the feedback we’ve heard from users and developers about how to make it even better,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch via email, adding that Duplex on the Web partners have been notified to help them prepare for the shutdown. “By the end of this year, we’ll turn down Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
Gmail and Google Calendar could get standalone apps for the Pixel Watch
If you’ve ever wanted more out of the Gmail and Google Calendar experience on your smartwatch, the company may be finally doing something about that. For anyone using any smartwatch running Wear OS or Google’s new Pixel Watch, you’ve likely realized that the experience when it comes to Gmail and Google Calendar is lacking on the wrist. The Google Calendar experience is currently run through an Agenda app that has limited functionality in terms of what you can actually do with calendar events.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
aiexpress.io
Stability AI looks to AWS cloud to power the next generation of generative AI
Generative AI frameworks and fashions are one of many hottest tendencies of 2022, as new approaches have come to market that allow customers and organizations to generate photographs and textual content. Among the many organizations constructing generative AI applied sciences is Stability AI, which raised $101 million in funding in...
How to Get a Reverse Shell on macOS Using A Flipper Zero as a BadUSB
Using a Flipper Zero, a short 12-line DuckyScript text file, and a remote listener on my Ubuntu server I was able to gain a shell on my fully patched, up-to-date Ventura macOS computer. In my lab environment, I use Flipper Zero as a pentesting device to test vulnerabilities in my...
The Verge
You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon
Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
How to Create a Google Chrome Extension Part 2: Image Grabber
This is the second part of the article where I show how to create an Image Grabber Google Chrome Extension. The Image Grabber is an extension that allows extracting all or selected images from any web page, displayed in the Chrome browser, and downloading them as a single ZIP archive.
Phone Arena
New useful features to hit the Google Play store app soon
Two new features are headed to Google’s Play store app on Android and they are aiming at improving the user experience in different, but notable ways. 9to5Google reports that we’re to see a brand new download progress indicator and the option to archive apps. Currently, if you are...
Comments / 0