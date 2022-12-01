ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party

CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

14-year-old shot, killed after attending birthday party in N.J., cops say

A 14-year-old from New Jersey was shot and killed Saturday night in Camden, authorities said. Police on Saturday at about 9:32 p.m. responded to a 911 call indicating gunshots had been fired near the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez. Officials said that at the scene officers found a victim unconscious.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Teenager dies after being shot at Camden birthday party

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold was shot and killed in Camden Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim AvenuePolice say the boy was attending a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge. When they arrived, he was unconscious. First responders transported the boy to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking for tips. You can call (856) 930-5355, (609) 519-7344 or 911.
CAMDEN, NJ
People

N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy