Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
Minnesota nurses set Dec. 11 strike date, plan 3-week walkout
Photo: Nurses picket outside Children’s Minnesota Hospital in St. Paul on Sept. 12. Minnesota Nurses Association members have voted to authorize another strike. Kerem Yucel | MPR News. Michelle Wiley and Matt Sepic. - MPR News - December 1, 2022. Updated: 5:30 p.m. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association...
Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 16 Minnesota hospitals
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Nurses Association says 15,000 of its union members voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Duluth-Superior, and Two Harbors could go on strike after giving the hospitals a ten-day notice. MNA President...
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
Hospitals Implement Plans for Possible Nurses Strike in Twin Cities, NE MN
(Learfield News Service) Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says among the preparations, they’re “Shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year. That means that we are bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. And so, all those things get triggered now. We can’t wait, because we can’t go out and start this in the middle of this. So those activities have started today.”
Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant
Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers
The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children. “Many of the kids who...
Nursing dispute is just as much about burnout as it is better pay, experts say
MINNEAPOLIS — Besides better pay, burnout is one of the leading issues behind this ongoing dispute between the Minnesota Nurses Association and several Twin Cities healthcare systems. Professor Janette Dill studies health care systems at the University of Minnesota, focusing mostly on the workers who make those systems run...
In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota
For the past two years I’ve written articles about what it’s like to be a Democrat in red, rural Minnesota. Now I’ll tell you what it’s like to be a Democrat running for public office in red, rural Minnesota. I filed to run for the state Senate on the last day possible: May 31. I […] The post A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Supreme Court again confronts case pitting free speech against LGBTQ rights
Washington — When the Supreme Court convenes for oral arguments Monday, it will be confronted with an issue it has been asked to resolve before in court fights involving bakers, a florist, and now, a web designer. And with the latest case before it, brought by graphic designer Lorie...
After years of stalemate, Democrats see opportunity for gun control measures with total control of Minnesota government
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With a newfound trifecta in state government, Democrats see an opportunity next session to pass gun control measures that have stalled in recent years because of pushback from Republicans in the Senate.During an appearance on WCCO Sunday Morning soon after November's election last month, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman listed gun violence prevention among four issues her caucus would pass "quickly" when the legislature convenes in January.In 2020, the chamber approved expanding criminal background checks for all gun purchases and transfers. It also passed legislation allowing extreme risk protection orders, so-called "red flag" laws that allow law enforcement, and in...
Walz Wins 2022 Students Voting Mock Election in Minnesota Schools
ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Tim Walz wins again, only this time in a mock election. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon releasing the results of the 2022 Students Voting Mock Election. More than 158,000 kids took part at 315 schools across the state. They acted just like adult voters...
COVID-19 levels increasing in The Twin Cities
(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
Minnesota expands medical marijuana qualifying conditions
ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has added two more conditions to its list of conditions that qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program. Starting August 1, 2023, people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be eligible. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by abdominal...
