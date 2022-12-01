Frank Skinner has revealed that the Countess of Wessex criticised his performance of “Three Lions” in an uncomfortable exchange that also involved Prince Edward. The comedian and actor opened up about the unprecedented conversation during his Absolute Radio show at the weekend. Comedy duo Skinner and David Baddiel performed their hit football anthem at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday (1 December) as part of the Royal Variety Performance.The 65-year-old explained that he had arrived at rehearsals feeling unwell, but went ahead with the show.Playing to a full house and a host of celebrities, the 65-year-old revealed that the...

