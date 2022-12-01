ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Toys for Tots in Matthews showroom

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybbbJ_0jUEHGFl00

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Matthews Auto Group is utilizing its outreach to raise money and donations for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Matthews is asking the community to donate new, unwrapped presents, or monetary donations to make our area’s kids have a fun-filled Christmas season.

The Auto Group has teamed up with the Binghamton Police Department’s drive throughout Broome County.

The Broome County locations will be accepting donations until December 17th.

The participating locations include Matthews Chevy and G-M-C next to the waterfalls, the Matthews Import Center on Old Vestal Road behind Lowe’s, and Matthews Nissan and Planet Pre-Owned on the Vestal Parkway.

General Manager at Matthews Auto Group Jim Morse says, “Zero to ten years old. Those are the kids that are really going to be the needy, and like I said, we always have a great turnout with it and it’s incredible. We partnered up with our Ford store, we’ve got a van to deliver everything out, and like I said, partnering up with the Binghamton Police Department is just incredible.”

Matthews has also teamed up the Marine Corps League in Chenango County to collect donations through December 12th.

Chenango County residents can drop gifts off at the Matthews Ford of Norwich at 175 East Maine Street.

And in Susquehanna County, Matthews Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Great Bend Pennsylvania is collecting donations through December 5th.

Every location will have a vehicle in the showroom where you can drop-off the presents, and fill-up the car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
owegopennysaver.com

Photo: Winter Coat Drive Success!

The Apalachin Lions would like to thank the community for the hundreds of winter coats that were donated for those in need during their annual drive. They would also like to thank St. Margaret Mary’s, the Apalachin Library, Johnson’s Pools & Spas, and the Apalachin Methodist Church for serving as drop off points for the coats. The Open Door Mission was able to distribute the coats.
APALACHIN, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations

On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
NICHOLS, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits

Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Sparkle Returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people flooded Corning's Gaffer District for the 47th annual Sparkle event, Saturday evening. Market Street was decorated with holiday lighting, vendors, and carolers. Best friends Callie Murray, Julia Pierri, and Olivia Lilly have been coming to Sparkle for years. “We are having fun at...
CORNING, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Homes for Tioga County kids

The Tioga County Department of Social Services is seeking Tioga County Foster / Adoptive Homes for Tioga County kids. They will be hosting an informational meeting on becoming a foster parent with Tioga County on Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 2, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a Binghamton police officer was shot and killed last night. Patrolman Clarence Moran was making an arrest at a cafe on Henry Street, when the man broke free, pulled a gun, and shot the officer and escaped.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
HORSEHEADS, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy