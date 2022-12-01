Read full article on original website
Certemy Closes $9.7M Series B Funding
Certemy, a Costa Mesa, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based compliance platform, raised $9.7M in Collection B funding. The spherical, which included the conversion of a previous collection of convertible notes, was led by Numeta Capital and Apis Holdings. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its...
Run notebooks as batch jobs in Amazon SageMaker Studio Lab
Not too long ago, the Amazon SageMaker Studio launched a simple strategy to run notebooks as batch jobs that may run on a recurring schedule. Amazon SageMaker Studio Lab additionally helps this characteristic, enabling you to run notebooks that you just develop in SageMaker Studio Lab in your AWS account. This lets you rapidly scale your machine studying (ML) experiments with greater datasets and extra highly effective situations, with out having to be taught something new or change one line of code.
Accenture Buys Fiftyfive5
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Fiftyfive5, a Sydney, Australia-based buyer insights and advisory enterprise. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The transfer will strengthen Accenture Tune’s (previously Accenture Interactive) capacity to assist purchasers faucet information insights and efficiency advertising to speed up progress and innovation throughout Australia and New Zealand.
TreeCard Raises $23M in Funding
TreeCard, a distant supplier of a wood Mastercard debit card, reportedly raised $23m in funding spherical. Backers included Valar Ventures, World Fund and EQT, Seedcamp, Episode 1 and angels. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and enter the US markets. Led by Jamie Cox,...
UpStream Raises $140M in Series B Funding
UpStream, a Greensboro, NC-based main care providers and know-how firm, raised $140M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to just about $185M thus far, was led by Coatue and Dragoneer with participation from Avidity Companions, Outline Ventures and Mubadala. The corporate intends to make use of...
How BMW Group has embraced AI for positive use cases and to improve sustainability | AWS re:Invent
Synthetic intelligence (AI) helps many alternative industries and is having a very sturdy impression within the automotive trade. Among the many most enjoyable use instances is for absolutely autonomous autos, however that’s not the one space the place AI is having an impression. For instance, Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz are working collectively to enhance vehicle manufacturing effectivity.
Stony Creek Colors Raises $4.8M in Series B2 Funding
Stony Creek Colors, a Springfield, TN-based producer of pure indigo dye, raised $4.8M in Sequence B2 funding. The spherical was led by Lewis & Clark AgriFood and Levi Strauss & Co. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional refine its proprietary system for plant derived indigo...
Hypr Raises $25M in Series C1 Funding
Hypr, a New York-based passwordless firm, raised $25M in Sequence C1 funding. The spherical was led by Creation Worldwide, with participation from 406 Ventures, RRE Ventures, High Tier Capital, and Comcast Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its go-to-market technique and R&D efforts. Led...
Accenture: Attractive Dividend Growth Company (NYSE:ACN)
As a dividend development investor, I continuously search alternatives to accumulate extra income-producing property to complement my dividend stream. Generally I add to my current positions, and on different events, I begin new positions in sectors and industries I lack publicity. The present volatility might supply a possibility to purchase extra property for enticing costs.
MicroVision acquiring LiDAR maker Ibeo
MicroVision, a developer of MEMS-based solid-state automotive LiDAR and superior driver-assistance techniques (ADAS) options, is buying sure belongings from Hamburg, Germany-based Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH for as much as 15 million euros ($15.8M USD). The acquisition combines MAVIN LiDAR with Ibeo notion software program options into the MicroVision ASIC for automotive OEMs.
5G home internet expansion | Allconnect.com
4 of the most important gamers within the web area — T-Cell, Verizon, Starry and Extremely — launched 5G residence web plans and proceed to broaden their attain to new houses day-after-day. T-Cell 5G House Web. T-Cell 5G House Web protection. T-Cell’s House Web is accessible to 40...
X1 Raises Additional $15M in Series B Funding
X1, San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a sensible bank card, raised $15M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced the sequence B spherical complete to $40M, was led by Soma Capital with participation from Brian Kelly, and Kyle Vogt. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Foodetective Raises $5.5M in Seed Funding
Foodetective, a Geneva, Switzerland-based supplier of an unified commerce infrastructure for eating places & retailers, raised $5.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Prediction Capital with participation from 4SeeVentures, Filippo Catalano, Serge Schoen, Luigi Matrone & Eugenio Cassiano. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
AllWork Raises $4.9M in Series A Funding Round
AllWork, a New York-based supplier of a freelancer administration and funds platform, raised $4.9M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Fintop Capital. Chris Haley and Rick Holton from Fintop might be becoming a member of AllWork’s Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make use of...
CyVers Raises $8M in Funding
CyVers, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based proactive Web3 safety software supplier, raised $8M in funding. The spherical was led by Elron Ventures, with participation type Crescendo Enterprise Companions, Differential Ventures, HDI, Cyber Membership London, and Cyber Future. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to deliver proactive safety to...
AltoVita Raises $9.5M in Series A Funding
AltoVita, a London, UK-based supplier of a company lodging platform, raised $9.5M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Novum Capital Companions and Fifth Wall. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed its enterprise enlargement. Based in 2018 by Vivi Cahyadi Himmel and Karolina...
Giraffe360 Raises $16M in Funding
Giraffe360, a London, UK-based actual property digicam startup, raised $16M in funding. The spherical was led by Founders Fund with participation from LAUNCHub Ventures, Hoxton Ventures, HCVC and Change Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and develop growth efforts and enterprise attain.
KreditBee Raises USD 80M in Series D Funding
KreditBee, a Bengaluru, India-based supplier of a fintech platform for private loans to professionals, raised USD80M in Sequence D funding. Backers included Premji Make investments, Motilal Oswal Alternates, TPG-backed NewQuest Capital Companions, Mirae Asset Ventures, and MUFG Financial institution. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to diversify...
Stellar Raises $20M in Series B Funding
Stellar, a Dallas, TX-based technology-driven market for the Single-Household Rental (SFR) market, raised $20M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Weatherford Capital with participation from Brick & Mortar Ventures, S3 Ventures, Alerion Ventures, and Navigate Ventures. At the side of the financing, David Seider, Principal at Weatherford Capital, has been appointed to Stellar’s Board of Administrators.
