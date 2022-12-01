ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Another accomplished quarterback has hit the transfer portal.

Brennan Armstrong, a three-year starter at Virginia, entered the portal as a graduate transfer on Thursday. Armstrong has been at Virginia since 2018 but has another year of eligibility because he took a redshirt in 2018 and has the COVID exception from 2020.

Armstrong has thrown for more than 9,000 yards in his college career. His best season came in 2021 when he threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns while adding 251 yards and nine scores rushing.

Overall for his career, Armstrong has thrown for 9,034 yards with 58 touchdowns and 35 interceptions while completing 60.6% of his passes. The 6-foot-2 lefty also has 1,267 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing in his career.

Armstrong was recruited to Virginia by former head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who stepped down after the 2021 season. Armstrong stuck with the program this season, its first under former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Playing behind an inexperienced offensive line, Armstrong threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing just 54.7% of his attempts. Virginia went 3-7 this season. The school decided not to play its final two games following the tragic shooting deaths of three players on Nov. 13.

Several notable QBs in portal before transfer window opens

Armstrong is the latest notable quarterback to hit the portal since the end of the regular season. Others include Hudson Card (Texas), Cade McNamara (Michigan) and Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech).

Players like Armstrong who have already graduated can enter the portal at any time, as can players whose head coaches have been fired. The first transfer window — when any player can enter — begins Dec. 5. The first window closes Jan. 18, meaning players cannot put their name into the portal after that date until the second window — April 15-30.

Players do not have to choose their transfer destinations during those windows, but that is when non-graduates have to submit their paperwork to pursue a transfer.

