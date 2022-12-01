Read full article on original website
Sandra Mullen
3d ago
We are hoping for a good healthy outcome because we need AL to return to TV. Things just aren't the same when he isn't there!!
Reply
4
Related
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!
MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts
Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There. In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after...
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Popculture
'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Illness, Missing Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center
Savannah Guthrie is at home sick and will not be co-hosting the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting as previously planned. NBC is broadcasting the lighting of the iconic tree on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its roster of talent has been sadly diminished this year. Guthrie announced on Instagram that she would not be able to attend.
Laurence Fishburne Spent 4-5 Years In Therapy After Being Physically Abusive To His First Wife
After finding his therapist, Fishburne said he was in therapy for four to five years for being physically abusive to his first wife.
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Pregnancy With Husband Brad James
Cosby Show alumna Keshia Knight Pulliam has announced that she and her husband, Brad James, are expecting a baby. Pulliam, showing off her baby bump, posed with her husband in an Instagram post to let the world know that the couple will be having their first child together. “Oh Baby...
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
In Style
Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives
While Michelle and Barack Obama have long-solidified their relationship as the ultimate couple goals, Michelle’s latest interview — which gave viewers a look at how the duo is handling their daughters Sasha and Malia’s new dating lives — may have just earned them a spot as parent goals, too.
‘Today’ Show Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Huge’ Announcement About Live Shows
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced to their Today Show fans that they will soon bring back shows with live studio audiences, and other fun “surprises” next week. Kotb, 58 and Hager, 40, recently shared the good news— starting n...
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her. "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
GMA fans beside themselves after Robin Roberts reveals scary illness that caused her sudden absence from show
GOOD Morning America fans have shown concern for Robin Roberts after she revealed her scary illness. She was absent from the show this week, due to having Laryngitis. Robin sat behind the desk on Thursday morning with George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes after being out the entire week. But many...
Clarence Gilyard Leaves Behind a Fortune and an Admirable Acting Career
Hollywood is filled with plenty of talented and award-winning actors and actresses but few have a track record comparable to Clarence Gilyard. Gilyard made his first TV appearance in Diff’rent Strokes in 1981 and continued to grace millions of televisions for years after. After appearing in several TV series...
Andrew Shue Removes All Traces of Amy Robach After Photos of Her Getting Cozy With ‘GMA’ Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes Surface
A subtle hint? Andrew Shue has not publicly addressed wife Amy Robach's scandal with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes — but he seemingly made it clear where he stands. The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all his photos with Robach, 49, from his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 30. That same day, news […]
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
Nick Cannon Just Had His 11th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas
Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Today’s Dylan Dryer breaks silence about filling in for Al Roker after he revealed health update in new pictures
DYLAN Dreyer has finally broken her silence about substituting for Al Roker during the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fans became concerned because Roker has been absent from the Today show due to his illness with Dylan filling in. Dylan posted the opening of the Thanksgiving day parade on her...
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant
The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
People
361K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1