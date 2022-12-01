Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
Medical marijuana cards are now free in Rhode Island
The start of recreational sales means changes for the medical marijuana program in Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
kbsi23.com
Southern 7 Health Department raising awareness about Hepatitis B
ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – An estimated 1.4 million Americans are affected by Hepatitis B. Southern 7 Health Department together with other Illinois healthcare providers aim to raise awareness about HBV and encourage the public to get screened and vaccinated. Shawnna Rhine of Southern 7 outlined what you can do...
kbsi23.com
63 IL counties at elevated COVID-19 Community Levels
(KBSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 63 Illinois counties are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19 as of November 18, up from 46 counties at an elevated level in the previous week. Williamson, Johnson and Massac counties in southern Illinois were listed at high...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Mass. Good Neighbor Energy Fund now open to all eligible households
The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by 19 energy companies in the state launched its annual “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign drive with a kickoff breakfast recently that also featured special recognition of a GNEF volunteer. GNEF, which is now open to all eligible households, helps...
Woonsocket Call
Living the RIgh life
PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
GoLocalProv
COMING MONDAY: Rhode Island’s Cannabis King
Cannabis is Rhode Island’s new fast-growing industry. One man is the emerging dominant player running the biggest dispensary. Exclusively on GoLocal on Monday — a look at Rhode Island State Police filings in a Superior Court case that shows more than a thousand calls and texts between an accused illegal alleged drug player, and this leader in Rhode Island’s cannabis industry.
GoLocalProv
Day Trading Losses Fueled RI Man’s Embezzlement of Millions From School for Disadvantaged
Nathan Kaufman embezzled more than $3 million dollars from a school for innercity children, according to the Rhode Island State Police. Now, details are emerging that Kaufman used the money to cover his day-trading losses in the stock market. His arrest took place in September. Of the more than $3...
Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Number One Fear
We all have fears, logical or irrational, but what did Massachusetts residents say their number one fear was?. An analytics company by the name of Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure it would be a pandemic, despite the last almost three years, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
whatsupnewp.com
DEM advises identifying potential snow disposal sites to prevent contamination of water supplies this winter
With the region’s temperature cooling and snowfall likely in the coming weeks, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding businesses, households, community groups, and state and local government agencies to begin preparations for snow disposal. DEM has developed guidelines to assist organizations with selecting and preparing...
DEM: Improper snow disposal hurts water supply
"Snow collected from roads, parking lots, bridges, and sidewalks may contain harmful contaminants such as road salt, sand, pollutants, and litter that can compromise water supplies," DEM officials said.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
New England governors face push back from maritime groups
(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a blanket waiver from the Jones Act, which requires cargo shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on American owned and operated ships. ...
whatsupnewp.com
Gale Warning is in effect for Narragansett Bay on Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island coastal waters, and Massachusetts coastal waters. The warning, which is in effect from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, December 3, warns that strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
Turnto10.com
Convicted child rapist Richard Gardner appears in court for violation hearing
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General's office said a convicted child rapist appeared in court on Friday for a probation violation hearing stemming from concerns about his use of the internet. Richard Gardner appeared for a brief hearing in Kent County Superior Court. The state said...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 1, 2022
“The weather here in RI has made getting out to the tog grounds difficult, but if you can find a weather window you are sure to get some nice fish. Cod fishing is the same, find the right weather and get out to some deeper structure and you’ll find some really nice fish.
‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Missing cat found 8 weeks later in RI
Two countries, nearly 5,000 miles and eight weeks later, a stray cat from Greece has finally made it to his forever home.
Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors
A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
