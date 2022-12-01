Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
KSLA
Arceneaux casts early vote at new voting location; Tarver shares intentions for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The runoff election is almost a week away, and one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates is voting early. Tom Arceneaux and his wife casted their vote at the Hamilton Branch Shreve Memorial Library on Friday, Dec. 2. Before he filled out his ballot, Arceneaux said he’s...
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
Cajuns tabbed for Independence Bowl against Houston
Louisiana football was selected to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport , LA on Friday, Dec. 23.
ktalnews.com
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
KTBS
Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
KTBS
Retired teacher to challenge school zone camera speeding ticket
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ginger Marks is a retired teacher. So she says she does not speed through school zones. Something else she plans not to do -- pay a big ticket she got through one of those school zone cameras set up in the city. Marks is contesting the $135...
bossierpress.com
Private money played a big factor in Plain Dealing’s Teal Jones Group sawmill project
Teal Jones Group, a privately held Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre sawmill facility near Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish in July of 2022. The project is to be completed one-year from now and is estimated to generate 500 new jobs for our area. The $125M project...
ktalnews.com
SPD investigating shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport Saturday night. According to online dispatch Caddo 911, there were as many as 18 units responding to a shooting at 9:10 p.m. on W 70th Street and Jewella. KTAL has a crew on the scene and will provide...
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
KTBS
DeSoto police juror compares '23 budget to horse manure as discussions turn testy
MANSFIELD, La. – Illegal, unethical and horse manure. Those were the descriptions Police Juror Jimmy Holmes used in describing the DeSoto Police Jury’s proposed 2023 budget. Holmes didn’t mince words when expressing his frustrations at the spending plan that he contended didn’t present an accurate picture to the public.
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
arizonasuntimes.com
Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable
A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash
A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ. Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal …. A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles tournament; Texas High defeats Airline
The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep 45-44 Saturday in the consolation semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles. Lake Charles College won on a buzzer beater. Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added...
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0