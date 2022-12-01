Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana keeps winning, but how long can they survive without Grace Berger?
It wasn’t pretty. But in a Big Ten game, what else can you really expect other than bodies slamming to the floor and questionable officiating? Still, Indiana women’s basketball just keeps winning. After a swift dismantling of No. 6 University of North Carolina on Thursday, the Hoosiers were...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball outlasts Illinois’ pesky upset efforts 65-61
No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball clawed its way to a 65-61 win over Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers were pushed to the final buzzer by the Illini, but Indiana’s experience and composure were able to come through down the stretch. “Hats off to Illinois, that was by...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball overcomes rebounding struggles to beat Illinois in Big Ten opener
Entering Sunday’s matinee matchup against Illinois in Bloomington, Indiana women’s basketball had routinely won the rebounding battle by wide margins this season, grabbing nearly six more rebounds than opponents on average through eight games. However, in its Big Ten season opener, the Hoosiers struggled mightily on the boards, allowing the Illini to outrebound them by 10 in the first half and by seven in the game.
Indiana Daily Student
Dynamic attack overwhelms UNC Greensboro, Indiana men’s soccer cruises to College Cup
The accolades are well documented. The talent, that has soared to Major League Soccer and beyond over the program’s 50-year history, has written the story of Indiana men’s soccer. After a decisive 2-0 win over the University of North Carolina Greensboro in the NCAA Elite Eight on Saturday...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer, UNC Greensboro meet Saturday looking to punch College Cup ticket
As he made his way across Jerry Yeagley Field toward the locker room Sunday night, Indiana men’s soccer head coach Todd Yeagley keenly watched as his players shared a parting moment with the Hoosier faithful following the team’s final home match. Yeagley isn’t usually one to get as...
Indiana Daily Student
Blossoming midfield, reliable back line spark Indiana into College Cup with win over UNCG
When Patrick McDonald’s name was announced over the speaker system at the UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, ahead of Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup, the local crowd used up every last second of cheering it could before allowing the public address announcer to move onto the next player.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is good. Rutgers is where good teams go to die.
Hey, remember when No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball beat the No. 18 University of North Carolina? That was so cool for the Hoosiers. Anyway, Rutgers University absolutely blasted Indiana because of course it did. The Hoosiers suffered their first defeat of the season, an ugly 63-48 drubbing by a...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington receives perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index
The City of Bloomington received a perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index for the eighth year in a row, according to a release from the city. The MEI measures how inclusive American cities are for the LGBTQ community, according to the Human Rights Campaign website. The index measures equality based on non-discrimination laws, law enforcement and LGBTQ leadership.
Indiana Daily Student
Deputy mayor Don Griffin to run for mayor of Bloomington in 2023
Bloomington deputy mayor Don Griffin, Jr. filed paperwork Dec. 2 to become a candidate for mayor of Bloomington in 2023. Bloomington City Council President Susan Sandberg and former Monroe County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kerry Thomson are the two other declared candidates for the mayoral nomination of the Democratic party. Both launched their campaigns in November after formally indicating interest in running in June.
Indiana Daily Student
City of Bloomington, Union members reach salary and benefits agreement through 2026
The City of Bloomington and the Local 2487 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) reached a new agreement on member salaries and benefits for Bloomington union members, according to a press release from the City. The new contract was voted upon and accepted on Nov....
Indiana Daily Student
Parents of IU student killed in scooter crash file lawsuit against driver charged in his death
Parents of IU student killed in September car-scooter crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver facing preliminary charges for his death. . Nathaniel Stratton, 20, died Sept. 18 after 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, allegedly driving drunk, reportedly hit him with her car at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East 12th Street around 2 a.m.
Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs School of Music reschedules Dec. 1 show of ‘The Nutcracker’ to Dec. 4
The Dec. 1 performance of “The Nutcracker” has been rescheduled to Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. due to power outages that occurred around campus Thursday night. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 1 show will be renewed automatically for the 6:30 p.m. show on Dec. 4 and refunds are available through the box office for those who can’t attend the Sunday evening performance.
