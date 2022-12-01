ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s basketball overcomes rebounding struggles to beat Illinois in Big Ten opener

Entering Sunday’s matinee matchup against Illinois in Bloomington, Indiana women’s basketball had routinely won the rebounding battle by wide margins this season, grabbing nearly six more rebounds than opponents on average through eight games. However, in its Big Ten season opener, the Hoosiers struggled mightily on the boards, allowing the Illini to outrebound them by 10 in the first half and by seven in the game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington receives perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index

The City of Bloomington received a perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index for the eighth year in a row, according to a release from the city. The MEI measures how inclusive American cities are for the LGBTQ community, according to the Human Rights Campaign website. The index measures equality based on non-discrimination laws, law enforcement and LGBTQ leadership.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Deputy mayor Don Griffin to run for mayor of Bloomington in 2023

Bloomington deputy mayor Don Griffin, Jr. filed paperwork Dec. 2 to become a candidate for mayor of Bloomington in 2023. Bloomington City Council President Susan Sandberg and former Monroe County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kerry Thomson are the two other declared candidates for the mayoral nomination of the Democratic party. Both launched their campaigns in November after formally indicating interest in running in June.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Parents of IU student killed in scooter crash file lawsuit against driver charged in his death

Parents of IU student killed in September car-scooter crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver facing preliminary charges for his death. . Nathaniel Stratton, 20, died Sept. 18 after 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, allegedly driving drunk, reportedly hit him with her car at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East 12th Street around 2 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jacobs School of Music reschedules Dec. 1 show of ‘The Nutcracker’ to Dec. 4

The Dec. 1 performance of “The Nutcracker” has been rescheduled to Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. due to power outages that occurred around campus Thursday night. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 1 show will be renewed automatically for the 6:30 p.m. show on Dec. 4 and refunds are available through the box office for those who can’t attend the Sunday evening performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy