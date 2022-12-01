Read full article on original website
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report
Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers reminds fans in Chicago that he's 'still here' after the Packers' comeback win over the Bears
Aaron Rodgers gives his postgame interview after the Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers reminds Chicago fans that "I'm still here."
Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion
Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
FOX Sports
Could Falcons start rookie QB Desmond Ridder? Smith: 'There will be changes made'
ATLANTA — After another close loss, their fourth in five games, Falcons coach Arthur Smith says changes will be coming after Atlanta's upcoming bye week. That probably includes a change at quarterback, where an underperforming Marcus Mariota could be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder, the team's third-round pick from Cincinnati.
'I don't think anybody is off limits:' Why top-10 classes could follow Deion Sanders at Colorado
With the hire of Deion Sanders, Colorado is back in college football’s spotlight, a place we haven’t seen the Buffaloes consistently in roughly 30 years. Another place we haven’t seen Colorado is anywhere close to the top of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, something that figures to change with the electric 55-year old Sanders and his staff coming to Boulder.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill poised to dethrone Deebo Samuel as MIA takes on SF | THE CARTON SHOW
Which of these players are going to put their teams on their back in Week 13? Greg Jennings takes a look at this batch of matchups and decides which players are going to have to carry their teams to victory. Watch as he lays out why Tyreek Hill, who's heading into the Bay area with the Miami Dolphins, is poised to take the throne from San Francisco 49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel, and why it'll be up to Tyreek and Tua to come up with an answer for the Niners' defense.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Fans react to Deion Sanders coming to CU after agreeing to terms on contract
At The Post Chicken and Beer Bar in Boulder, many fans were screaming, "'PRIME TIME!"That's because fans can't wait for coach Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime" help turn the Buffaloes football program around."Pac-12 not ready bruh, prime time!," said a couple of students outside Folsom Field.Other fans are excited about the new coach bringing in some great talent. For longtime fan, Gavin Geis, this means a chance for CU boulder football to bounce back."Now Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is going to be huge for recruitment…it is going to be huge for everything," said Geis."I think we can...
FOX Sports
Browns, Raiders among five NFL dark-horse contenders
When the pages of the calendar flip to the month of December, football coaches around the NFL know it is time to prepare for playoff football. The energy and intensity of these "win-or-go" home games bring out the best in players and coaches hoping to feel the confetti fall on their shoulders as world champions.
Sanders Owes $300,000 Contract Buyout to Jackson State, per Report
The new Colorado head coach must pay a six-figure sum to secure his release from his previous contract.
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
Finding a way to win games at the end is something the Bears still haven't learned, as their 28-19 loss to Green Bay indicated.
FOX Sports
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys' 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
FOX Sports
Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to play after grabbing his left knee following Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's sack on the last play of the first half Sunday. Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the...
FOX Sports
Heisman watch: Did Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett eclipse Caleb Williams?
Ballots are due Monday and the votes will soon be tallied. In one week, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed. Only a few contenders, all of whom are quarterbacks, remain in a race that was wide-open for most of the season. And with championship week now complete, the most outstanding player in college football might already be apparent.
FOX Sports
No. 3 TCU again left to wait, hope for CFP berth after first loss
ARLINGTON, Texas — Eight years ago, TCU spent Selection Sunday fretting. Fresh off a blowout win over Iowa State on a championship weekend that did not include a Big 12 version at the time, the Horned Frogs huddled up in Fort Worth nervous over what the College Football Playoff Selection Committee would do in the very first edition of the new postseason structure. They sat No. 3 in the rankings coming into the week but knew Ohio State was lurking in the weeds after putting on one of the most impressive shows of force in a conference title game in recent memory.
Raptors Look to End Skid vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Odds, Storylines
The Toronto Raptors look to snap a two-game skid on Saturday against the Orlando Magic: Where to watch, storylines, game odds
