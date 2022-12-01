Read full article on original website
County BOE prepares for expiration of emergency relief funds
While school operations have undergone multiple changes throughout COVID-19, some of the excess instructional aid will begin to fade over the next two years as classrooms adjust back to pre-pandemic operations. During a special called board meeting on Nov. 15, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) members approved a...
CACC receives $1 million donation
A local company made a generous donation this week. SL Alabama pledged $1 million to Central Alabama Community College for workforce development projects, according to a press release published by the school Thursday. According to CACC president Jeff Lynn, the funds will benefit the college’s Alexander City campus and will...
$3M in grants to improve in-state meat processing
COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is seeking to improve meat-processing capacity in the state with a new $3 million matching grant program. The funding will help local processing facilities thrive and employ more workers, assist the state’s more than 700 livestock farmers in serving local needs, and increase the supply of local meat for consumers.
Georgia growers presented King Cotton Awards
PERRY — County UGA Cooperative Extension Service agents are an important resource for Georgia cotton farmers. Agents are known for delivering timely and accurate information, which is instrumental for the success of Georgia’s farmers. They also perform community specific research, education and outreach programs designed to help farmers maximize yields and efficiency.
Wrapped in goodness, Nebraska Diaper Bank offers essential service for area parents
Working as the executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank is a personal mission for Tegan Reed. At one point, Reed and her husband had four children under age 7, so they learned first-hand how expensive it is to buy diapers. Lots of diapers. “I had an understanding of how...
Georgia Power names new vice president of customer services
ATLANTA — Georgia Power announced recently that Chimaobi (Chima) Chijioke has been named vice president of customer services for the company, effective Jan. 16. In his new role, Chijioke will lead the team responsible for ensuring that Georgia Power continues to provide award-winning customer value, convenient service and personalized solutions. He will oversee multiple functions, including call-center operations, digital customer engagement, energy assistance and customer billing. He also will lead the team that manages the relationships with Georgia Power’s largest customers.
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards three $10,000 grants
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced recently the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia...
Wyoming State Parks’ First Day Hikes to Take Place New Year’s Day 2023
Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is pleased to announce the 12th consecutive year of its popular First Day Hikes on January 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages can kick off the New Year out of doors with access to hundreds of free guided hikes organized in all fifty states.
Breeze Thru Car Wash Donates More than $98K to Local Organizations in 2022
Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash (Breeze Thru) is proud to announce it donated a total of $98,333 to area non-profit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year through its annual. “At Breeze Thru...
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
December 10 Election Day reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
Michael Pacheco Appointed Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations
Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon appointed Michael Pacheco as the Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations. Director Shannon expressed his complete conﬁdence in Mr. Pacheco in his new capacity recognizing his extensive background in Wyoming corrections. The effective date of the appointment will be Monday December 5, 2022.
Operation Rising Spirit to spread holiday cheer to Illinois veterans homes
(The Center Square) – Spread some holiday cheer this season by sending a card, note or letter to an Illinois veteran in one of the state's five veteran homes. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has put together Operation Rising Spirit to encourage people to remember vets with cards and notes of appreciation during the holidays.
Indiana voter turnout dropped one-fifth compared to prior midterm election, records show
Nearly 6 in 10 Hoosiers chose to neglect their civic duty by failing to vote in this year's general election. Data compiled by the Indiana Election Division show voter turnout at the Nov. 8 election was 41% of the 4.77 million adults registered to vote in the state. That's down...
Teri Stephenson named DES Teacher of the Year
During her 28 years living in Dadeville, school teacher Teri Stephenson has discovered a value she feels is unique to the city. Her realization occurred as a newcomer to the area. Stephenson and her husband initially moved to Dadeville in 1995 for job opportunities with her spouse, John, accepting a job at Camp ASCCA and her, a job teaching at Dadeville Elementary School (DES).
Black, Native children over-represented in Nebraska child welfare system
Growing up, Terrell McKinney didn’t cross paths with the child welfare system directly. But the North Omaha native knew plenty of other children who had gone through an abuse or neglect investigation or been removed from their homes and placed in foster care. That’s hardly a surprise, given that...
Iowa lawmakers will tackle property taxes in 2023, committee leader says
ALTOONA — Property taxes will be under the microscope when state lawmakers return for their annual work next month, a key legislator says. The Republican majorities at the Iowa Capitol have in recent years passed multiple cuts to state income taxes. Dan Dawson, a state senator from Council Bluffs who chairs the Iowa Senate’s committee on tax policy, said property taxes are next.
Indiana governor seeking college grads for unique fellowship program
The governor's office is seeking a handful of recent or soon-to-be college graduates interested in beginning their careers in some of the most important offices of state government. The 2023-24 Governor’s Fellowship is a highly selective, paid program offering a unique employment and educational experience by placing fellows in positions...
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
