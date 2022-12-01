Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is pleased to announce the 12th consecutive year of its popular First Day Hikes on January 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages can kick off the New Year out of doors with access to hundreds of free guided hikes organized in all fifty states.

