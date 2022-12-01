ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Penn-Trafford area: Live Nativity, bus trip, concert

By Julia Maruca
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Tribune-Review

Live Nativity in Level Green

The Level Green Presbyterian Church will present a free Live Nativity program at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 on the front lawn of the church.

Visiting with the animals will start at 6:45 p.m., prior to the program. Christmas caroling will follow.

Hot chocolate, hot cider, coffee and Christmas cookies will be served in the Fellowship Hall. A children’s craft area and face painting will be available.

Those attending are encouraged to carpool and bring a canned food item to support the Trafford Food Bank.

Christmas concert slated

The Mon Yough Chorale will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church, 1665 Lincoln Way, White Oak.

Admission is free, but the chorale is accepting a goodwill offering.

A cookie reception will follow the concert.

Bus trip to Washington, D.C.

The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art.

The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum at about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m.

Cost of the excursion is $59.

The museum has three cafés available for lunch and there will be a dinner stop on the way home.

For details contact Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

