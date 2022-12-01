Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents.

(Courtesy Photo/Pottawatomie County)

The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. A white 2011-2014 GMC Sierra 2500 pulled up and towed away the trailer.

The GMC Sierra has front-end damage to the bumper, grill and hood.

The trailer is a white 2017 Forest River tandem axle 14′ bumper-pull with a missing fender on the driver’s side, according to the sheriff’s office. Inside the trailer is a red Jahn’s hydraulic jack system for lifting houses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kidd at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip on our crime-stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com .

