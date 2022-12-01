Read full article on original website
Rosario Dawson Says Her Parents 'Grew Weed on Our Fire Escape' When She Was a Kid in N.Y.C.
"My mom would come to PTA meetings wearing her weed leaf nose ring," Rosario Dawson recalled during a panel Wednesday at the Cann x Jane "Cann-Do Holiday" campaign premiere party Rosario Dawson is opening up about her personal relationship with cannabis. During a panel Wednesday on normalizing cannabis at the Cann x Jane "Cann-Do Holiday" campaign premiere party at NeueHouse Hollywood, the actress and Cann board member, 43, revealed that her parents "grew weed on our fire escape" when she was a kid. "I dunno man, I grew up in New York...
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
Angela Bassett Reacts to Keke Palmer's Hilarious Impression of Her: 'You Do a Great Job'
Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited 16 years after Akeelah and the Bee — and Palmer showed off her hilarious impersonation of Bassett Angela Bassett approves of Keke Palmer's spot-on impersonation. Vanity Fair recently reunited the two actresses 16 years after they played mother and daughter in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee. During their sit-down video interview, Bassett, 64, asked Palmer, 29, about her impression of her — and invited her to demonstrate it face to face. "I've seen you online imitating me," Bassett said with a laugh. "You...
Jennifer Garner's Teenage Daughter Violet Looks All Grown Up at the White House in Rare Appearance
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted the State dinner at the White House on Thursday Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck enjoyed a mother-daughter date at the White House on Violet's 17th birthday. The Yes Day actress, 50, and her older daughter attended the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday. The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. Garner and her daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck — were two of...
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process. In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling.
Sharon Stone Tells Her Kids to Auction Her Movie Costumes When They 'Notice I Never Got Equal Pay'
Sharon Stone has previously spoken about being paid significantly less than her male costars and why she had it written into her contracts to keep her movie wardrobes Sharon Stone is giving her children permission to sell her movie costumes. The actress, 64, shared a video on her Instagram Story Friday that claimed her 1995 film Casino worked with a $1 million budget for the wardrobe department. Stone — who earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance as Ginger McKenna — said she would want her...
Julia Louis Dreyfus Brings Son Charlie to White House State Dinner — See the Sweet Photos!
Julia Louis Dreyfus shares sons Charlie, 25, and Henry, 30, with husband Brad Hall Julia Louis-Dreyfus enjoyed a special mother-son date night with Charlie Hall this week. The Veep star, 61, and her 25-year-old son attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday. The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. The actress and her younger son were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event. For their evening out, the Seinfeld...
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Would Start 'Crying' When She Went on Dates: 'I Feel Guilt'
Amanda Kloots shares 3-year-old son Elvis with late husband Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 in 2020 Amanda Kloots is opening up about the difficulties of dating as a single mom after losing husband Nick Cordero. Appearing on a recent episode of Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down, the TV personality, 40, discussed the challenges that both she and her 3-year-old son Elvis Eduardo face when it comes to her going on dates. "I have not dated a lot. This is the first time I'm dating, at 40 years old," she...
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
Will Smith Reveals Rihanna's Reaction to Emancipation After She Attended 'Epic' Star-Studded Screening
Will Smith held a private screening of his latest film Emancipation for some of his friends in October, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, to name a few Will Smith got a rave review for his latest film from none other than Rihanna! While walking the red carpet for Emancipation earlier this week, the actor, 54, revealed the music superstar's reaction to his film after she attended a private screening of it with some of his other star-studded group of friends in October. "Rihanna loved the cinematography," Smith...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Mariah Carey Applauds David Beckham Singing 'All I Want For Christmas': 'My New Fave Rendition'
Mariah Carey gave her thumbs up to a stealthy shot video of the former soccer pro singing along to her Christmas classic, filmed by his Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham Mariah Carey is a fan of David Beckham's singing! The iconic singer gave her thumbs up to a home movie of the former soccer pro singing along to her festive classic "All I Want For Christmas is You" Thursday. "My new fave rendition 😂 love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄" Carey, 52, posted on Victoria Beckham's Instagram after she uploaded a...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Baby Bump in Pink Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby next year Chrissy Teigen is showing off her elegant maternity style for a special evening at the White House. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, and husband John Legend attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday. The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. Teigen and Legend, who are expecting another baby next year, were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event. For the evening out,...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in SNL Sketches
Keke Palmer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue over the weekend Keke Palmer is bumping along! Over the weekend, the actress, 29, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, where she revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her opening monologue. Midway through the show, Palmer received some support from Jackson on social media when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope...
Greta Gerwig Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Noah Baumbach: 'Nobody's Paying Attention'
The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Harold Greta Gerwig is going to be a mom of two! The actor and director, 39, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with partner Noah Baumbach, she revealed during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I am with child," she shared as the audience cheered in response. After host Jimmy Fallon thanked the Barbie writer and director for sharing the exciting news on his show, Gerwig noted that she actually thought she was going to reveal her pregnancy at another event but joked that...
Dove Cameron Channels Demi Moore in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle for Her Next Single: 'So Fun'
"I was nailed to the floor as a 7-year-old, and I've always loved it," Dove Cameron said of Demi Moore's femme fatale performance in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Dove Cameron has entered her femme fatale era. The former Disney Channel star, 26, told PEOPLE she "rewrote" Edwyn Colin's 1994 hit "A Girl Like You" for her upcoming single "Girl Like Me," which she performed Friday at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles after she found inspiration in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. She explained that she's...
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot Kenan & Kel on SNL — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!
"I thought it was gonna be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series," Kenan Thompson joked in a Saturday Night Live sketch after Keke Palmer convinced him to reboot Kenan & Kel Kenan Thompson threw it back to his Nickelodeon era this weekend on Saturday Night Live. The Emmy Award winner, 44, rebooted his '90s sitcom Kenan & Kel with help from host Keke Palmer in a hilariously ridiculous sketch, titled Kenan & Kelly, which also featured a cameo from Thompson's original partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell. After Palmer, 29, pitched him the reboot, Thompson said in...
