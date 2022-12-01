Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymotherlode.com
More Snow For The Sierra Nevada On Monday
The Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, has been extended until 2 PM Monday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park (outside of Yosemite Valley) for Monday from 7 AM to 7 PM.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Weekend Snow For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park (above 7,000 feet), effective until 4 AM Monday. The snow levels today (Saturday) will range between 6,000 to 8,000 feet. It will drop to 4,000 to 6,000...
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
mymotherlode.com
Stepping On A Landscape Of Healthy Soil
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is celebrating Healthy Soils Week from December 5 to December 9. Continue reading to find out what retired CDFA employee and Master Gardener Julie Silva thinks about soil. Look down. Think about the last time you took off your shoes and squeezed...
Comments / 0