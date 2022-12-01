Read full article on original website
Related
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Centre Daily
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson: Breakout Game in Tie at Giants
Just one week ago, Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson's rookie season had officially reached its biggest point of frustration. It was his third game back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss five contests, and while the Commanders walked away with a critical victory over the Atlanta Falcons, it had been Dotson's quietest game to date as a professional.
Centre Daily
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke ‘Ignited This Team,’ Says NFL Legend
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was never supposed to be a starter in the NFL. But he is now, and despite all the film and analysis people want to watch and pick apart, it's working. To the tune of 5-1 in his six starts this season. And what makes Heinicke...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Sam James, Wide Receiver, West Virginia Mountaineers
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Centre Daily
What Can Lions Expect from WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions received positive news this week, when it was announced that rookie wideout Jameson Williams was activated off of the NFI list. For Detroit's offense, the expectation is after acclimating to life in the NFL, the speedy wideout should aid quarterback Jared Goff and the deep passing attack.
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson Fires Back at Jets CB D.J. Reed on Twitter After Vikings’ Victory
Justin Jefferson had a quiet game by his lofty standards in the Vikings' win over the Jets on Sunday — but he's not going to let a defensive back take credit for that. Jefferson, the NFL's second-leading receiver, was limited to seven catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against New York, adding a couple rushes for 11 yards. That's not a bad day by any means, but it's not the production the Vikings' superstar is used to. He entered Sunday's game having recorded at least 98 receiving yards in seven of the previous eight contests.
Centre Daily
Drake London Stars, QB Talk Heats Up: 3 Takeaways from Falcons Loss vs. Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) desperately needed a victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), but ultimately came up short, falling 19-16 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a game marked by inconsistency on both sides of the ball and will give Falcons coach Arthur Smith much to consider over the coming days as the team has finally reached its bye week.
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play several of their young players during the final stretch of the season. Unfortunately for Michael Brockers, he will yet again sit as a healthy scratch against the 4-7 Jaguars. With the team getting healthier, the opportunities will be there for younger...
Centre Daily
Rams vs. Seahawks Notebook: Bobby Wagner Gets Slight Revenge, Cam Akers Leads Run Game
Faced with loads of adversity, the Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday's divisional meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium with nothing to lose. And as it turns out, that's exactly how they played. Though due to their best efforts without a handful of stars, the Rams still fell 27-23 after a late game-winning touchdown by Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf crushed LA's hopes at securing an upset.
Centre Daily
How Penn State’s NIL Collectives Are Confronting the Transfer Portal
Ten years ago, Michael Mauti spearheaded the most important player-retention campaign in Penn State football history. After the NCAA sanctions effectively opened a transfer portal in State College, Mauti called teammates as they drove to visit other schools, convincing them to stay. Now, Mauti is at the forefront of what...
Centre Daily
Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman
Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the award.
Centre Daily
Grades: Lions Play Complete Game in Dominant Victory
The Detroit Lions drubbed the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, Sunday at Ford Field. Lions head coach Dan Campbell led his team to yet another win, boosting the team’s record to 5-7. It’s the team’s fourth win in five tries, with the last two wins coming by double digits.
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson ‘Treatment is Helping’? Browns at Houston Texans About More Than Football
The Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated and emotional battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his NFL return against his former team after a 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. ... And while today is about football, it's also about something else:...
Centre Daily
4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games
Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Centre Daily
Stetson Bennett on the Verge of SEC Championship History
Georgia leads LSU 35-10 at halftime of the SEC Championship Game. The first half featured a ton of huge plays, big hits, and the nearly-flawless play of Stetson Bennett. Starting his second SEC Championship, Bennett threw for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half. With two quarters to go, Stetson Bennett is currently tied for 3rd in SEC Championship history with the 4 passing touchdowns. He joins Joe Burrow (2019), Cam Newton (2010), Rex Grossman (2000), and Peyton Manning (1997).
Centre Daily
Cowboys Offer Playoff-Look Answers in Demolishing Colts
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys don't have all the answers, not yet. But on this "Sunday Night Football'' showcase in front of America and God and Odell Beckham Jr. and everybody ... The Dallas Cowboys piled on for a victory over visiting Indianapolis because time and time again, they were...
Centre Daily
Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have gone through a rollercoaster season so far in 2022, but the upswing continued on Sunday in a 27-24 win. The team made sure no one in the locker room doubts where they stand among the NFL's best with a new sign near the locker room reading, "They gotta play us."
Centre Daily
Commanders Pull Off Giant Comeback, But Tie vs. New York
The Washington Commanders (7-5-1) are sputtering into their bye week after a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants (7-4-1) Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders and Giants traded punches all throughout the game, but the first blow came on the fourth play of the game when Jonathan Allen forced Daniel Jones to fumble. Washington was able to generate a field goal off the turnover to take the lead.
