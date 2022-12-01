Justin Jefferson had a quiet game by his lofty standards in the Vikings' win over the Jets on Sunday — but he's not going to let a defensive back take credit for that. Jefferson, the NFL's second-leading receiver, was limited to seven catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against New York, adding a couple rushes for 11 yards. That's not a bad day by any means, but it's not the production the Vikings' superstar is used to. He entered Sunday's game having recorded at least 98 receiving yards in seven of the previous eight contests.

3 HOURS AGO