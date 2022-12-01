Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for Multi-State Theft of Electronic Handheld Scanners
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (December 1, 2022) An electronic handheld scanner theft investigation by Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Division detectives is instrumental in arresting man who has allegedly committed the same crime in multiple states. Anthony Canales, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by Nashville...
2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee
November 29, 2022 – Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with Patel, an employee of Kwik Sak, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel. MORE CRIME NEWS.
Nashville Detectives Work to Identify Male Suspect Involved With Robbing Downtown Victim
Central Precinct detectives are continuing efforts to identify the woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, scheming to steal money from male victims in order to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards. But now a male suspect is also believed to be involved in the most recent incident from October 15.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Suspect Steals Merchandise From Murfreesboro Lowes
Detectives are seeking the identity of a man who allegedly stole merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement on Old Fort Pkwy on Nov. 9. Security video shows a man walking into the store and picking up merchandise then walk out of the business without paying. If you know this person of...
Missing Murfreesboro Woman’s Body Found in Trunk of Car in Michigan
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 28, 2022) Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. Thirty-one-year-old Kassa was reported missing in...
Where to See Christmas Lights 2022
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.
Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville
A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, Chelsea Newman, 32. They had disembarked from the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
Child Advocacy Center Looking for ‘Secret Santas’
The Child Advocacy Center is looking for families or businesses to sign up to be a ‘Secret Santa’. “Christmas is fast approaching and there are still children and families on our Secret Santa waiting list,” said Child Advocacy Center Family Services Coordinator Jennifer Gamble. “It’s not too late for your family, business, or your organization to get involved.”
Silver Alert Issued for Rutherford County Man Saly Mouthouta
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for a 61 y/o man missing from Rutherford Co. Saly Mouthouta has black hair, and brown eyes is 5’1”, and weighs 110 lbs. He was last seen on Nov. 30. If you have info on where Saly may be, please call Rutherford Co...
What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville
Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. If you are planning to attend, here are a few things to know. It’a a timed entrance but plan to arrive before your time to allow for entrance into the event...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 18, various times. The Nunsense Christmas Musical ‘Nuncrackers’ is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helens most talented students. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!
Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro
Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.
Holiday Entertainment Takes Flight at BNA®
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is kicking off its holiday celebration this week with live music, puppet performances, carolers, balloon artists and three scheduled appearances from Santa Claus through Dec. 23. On Dec. 14, BNA will host Metro Nashville Public Library/Wishing Chair...
11 Places to Get a Photo with Santa
If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 11 places your family can get a photo with Santa. 1. Grecian Pizzeria. 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill. Dec. 17,...
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville
FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Rutherford County for Dec. 2, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of December 2, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Name Score Address City Date. ALDI 93 3267 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 4/8/2022. ALDI 94 640...
The Center for the Arts Presents ‘Nuncrackers’
Nuncrackers is set to open Friday, December 2 and runs through Sunday, December 18. Mark David Williams, Artistic Director, shares, “’In the busyness of the holiday season it’s important to take some time to relax and laugh. That is what Nuncrackers will do for you! Come and get in the Christmas spirit with these hilarious Nuns. You never know what could go wrong…”
Town of Smyrna Hires New Police Chief
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Jason Irvin as the new Police Chief for the Town of Smyrna. Irvin assumed this role on November 29. The police chief will be tasked with leading the police department, oversee department operations, develop procedures and programs to increase safety, and provide consultation to the Town Manager, Mayor and council members. “Smyrna is a rapidly growing community,” noted Hercules. “It is essential that we have a police chief dedicated to serving our community with vision. Irvin’s education and experience will allow him to effectively lead our police department and champion our community safety.”
7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee
Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
