ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Man Arrested for Multi-State Theft of Electronic Handheld Scanners

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (December 1, 2022) An electronic handheld scanner theft investigation by Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Division detectives is instrumental in arresting man who has allegedly committed the same crime in multiple states. Anthony Canales, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by Nashville...
Rutherford Source

2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee

November 29, 2022 – Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with Patel, an employee of Kwik Sak, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel. MORE CRIME NEWS.
Rutherford Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Rutherford Source

Suspect Steals Merchandise From Murfreesboro Lowes

Detectives are seeking the identity of a man who allegedly stole merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement on Old Fort Pkwy on Nov. 9. Security video shows a man walking into the store and picking up merchandise then walk out of the business without paying. If you know this person of...
Rutherford Source

Missing Murfreesboro Woman’s Body Found in Trunk of Car in Michigan

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 28, 2022) Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. Thirty-one-year-old Kassa was reported missing in...
Rutherford Source

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.
Rutherford Source

Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville

A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, Chelsea Newman, 32. They had disembarked from the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
Rutherford Source

Child Advocacy Center Looking for ‘Secret Santas’

The Child Advocacy Center is looking for families or businesses to sign up to be a ‘Secret Santa’. “Christmas is fast approaching and there are still children and families on our Secret Santa waiting list,” said Child Advocacy Center Family Services Coordinator Jennifer Gamble. “It’s not too late for your family, business, or your organization to get involved.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 18, various times. The Nunsense Christmas Musical ‘Nuncrackers’ is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helens most talented students. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro

Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.
Rutherford Source

Holiday Entertainment Takes Flight at BNA®

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is kicking off its holiday celebration this week with live music, puppet performances, carolers, balloon artists and three scheduled appearances from Santa Claus through Dec. 23. On Dec. 14, BNA will host Metro Nashville Public Library/Wishing Chair...
Rutherford Source

11 Places to Get a Photo with Santa

If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 11 places your family can get a photo with Santa. 1. Grecian Pizzeria. 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill. Dec. 17,...
Rutherford Source

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

The Center for the Arts Presents ‘Nuncrackers’

Nuncrackers is set to open Friday, December 2 and runs through Sunday, December 18. Mark David Williams, Artistic Director, shares, “’In the busyness of the holiday season it’s important to take some time to relax and laugh. That is what Nuncrackers will do for you! Come and get in the Christmas spirit with these hilarious Nuns. You never know what could go wrong…”
Rutherford Source

Town of Smyrna Hires New Police Chief

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Jason Irvin as the new Police Chief for the Town of Smyrna. Irvin assumed this role on November 29. The police chief will be tasked with leading the police department, oversee department operations, develop procedures and programs to increase safety, and provide consultation to the Town Manager, Mayor and council members. “Smyrna is a rapidly growing community,” noted Hercules. “It is essential that we have a police chief dedicated to serving our community with vision. Irvin’s education and experience will allow him to effectively lead our police department and champion our community safety.”
Rutherford Source

7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee

Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy