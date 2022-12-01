Texas Ships $1.6 Trillion in Goods to Other States Each Year, 2nd Most in the U.S.

Photo Credit: hxdyl / Shutterstock hxdyl

The last few years have starkly shown how interconnected the world has become. The COVID-19 virus spread across borders and regions with ease, disrupting communities and economies across the globe.

One of COVID’s biggest ripple effects was the impact on global supply chains. Suppliers worldwide operated through much of 2020 and 2021 at lower capacity due to the virus’s effects. Since then, supply and demand have been imbalanced: demand for durable goods surged at a time when suppliers suffered bottlenecks, and now demand has fallen as many suppliers have caught up. Issues with shipping, warehousing, and logistics led to disruptions and delays that reached a peak in late 2021 and early 2022.