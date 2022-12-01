The Washington Commanders (7-5-1) are sputtering into their bye week after a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants (7-4-1) Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders and Giants traded punches all throughout the game, but the first blow came on the fourth play of the game when Jonathan Allen forced Daniel Jones to fumble. Washington was able to generate a field goal off the turnover to take the lead.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO