Minneapolis, MN

Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
What Can Lions Expect from WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions received positive news this week, when it was announced that rookie wideout Jameson Williams was activated off of the NFI list. For Detroit's offense, the expectation is after acclimating to life in the NFL, the speedy wideout should aid quarterback Jared Goff and the deep passing attack.
DETROIT, MI
49ers 33, Dolphins 17: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just destroyed a playoff team with their third-string quarterback. That's what you call a statement win. Now they've won five games in a row and their record is 8-4. Here are the 49ers' grades for their 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. BROCK PURDY: B.
Cowboys WATCH: CeeDee Lamb Amazing TD Catch vs. Colts - Live Game Updates

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to improve their rushing defense, they might face one of the biggest tests of the season on Sunday night. The Cowboys host the struggling Indianapolis Colts for their league-most 75th appearance on Sunday Night Football. Running the ball for the Colts is Jonathan Taylor, the third consecutive elite back Dallas is facing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Drake London Stars, QB Talk Heats Up: 3 Takeaways from Falcons Loss vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) desperately needed a victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), but ultimately came up short, falling 19-16 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a game marked by inconsistency on both sides of the ball and will give Falcons coach Arthur Smith much to consider over the coming days as the team has finally reached its bye week.
ATLANTA, GA
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson: Breakout Game in Tie at Giants

Just one week ago, Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson's rookie season had officially reached its biggest point of frustration. It was his third game back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss five contests, and while the Commanders walked away with a critical victory over the Atlanta Falcons, it had been Dotson's quietest game to date as a professional.
WASHINGTON, DC
Steelers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Arnold Ebiketie Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) are set to kick off the month of December at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is coming off a 19-13 road loss to the Washington Commanders but remain just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Pittsburgh has had a short week following a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.
ATLANTA, GA
Bears and Packers Fantasy and Betting Forecast

Bears coach Matt Eberflus won the hearts of many fantasy football owners this week. By getting out word Justin Fields was returning to the lineup on Friday, it left plenty of time to get the Bears quarterback back into fantasy lineups after he had been the terror of fantasy ball over a five-week period.
GREEN BAY, WI
Grades: Lions Play Complete Game in Dominant Victory

The Detroit Lions drubbed the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, Sunday at Ford Field. Lions head coach Dan Campbell led his team to yet another win, boosting the team’s record to 5-7. It’s the team’s fourth win in five tries, with the last two wins coming by double digits.
DETROIT, MI
Rams Can’t Hold On Late, Lose to Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams - behind the services of backup quarterback John Wolford - lost the lead late, then the game, to the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Rams started hot behind Wolford with a 77-yard, 10-play drive on their first possession that...
SEATTLE, WA
Commanders Pull Off Giant Comeback, But Tie vs. New York

The Washington Commanders (7-5-1) are sputtering into their bye week after a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants (7-4-1) Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders and Giants traded punches all throughout the game, but the first blow came on the fourth play of the game when Jonathan Allen forced Daniel Jones to fumble. Washington was able to generate a field goal off the turnover to take the lead.
SEATTLE, WA
OBJ to Cowboys 3-Step Visit Plan Includes Luka & Dak

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday. A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against the Phoenix...
DALLAS, TX
Kenny Pickett Made Sure Heyward Brothers Shared Special Moment

Connor Heyward delivered one of the biggest plays of the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Atlanta Falcons. His 17-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, the first score of his career, helped the Steelers survive a comeback attempt from the Falcons but the timing and location made it an even more meaningful moment.
ATLANTA, GA
Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have gone through a rollercoaster season so far in 2022, but the upswing continued on Sunday in a 27-24 win. The team made sure no one in the locker room doubts where they stand among the NFL's best with a new sign near the locker room reading, "They gotta play us."
CINCINNATI, OH
Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Week 13

Deshaun Watson will make his Cleveland Browns debut without a player that should become one of his favorite targets. David Njoku is among the players that will not suit up for the Browns today in Houston. Njoku returned for a game after an ankle injury, just to suffer a knee...
HOUSTON, TX

