San Joaquin County prep football teams go bowling in NorCal regional championships

Prep football continues for three San Joaquin County teams as they look to the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl. Manteca, Escalon, and Ripon Christian will all play in the Northern section in their respective divisions in hopes that they advance to the State Finals where they will play the winner of the Southern section.

Escalon will get a postseason home game as they host Pleasant Valley at Engel Field at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The Ripon Christian Knights will travel for their bowl game at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Manteca will be on the road as well on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a kickoff time of 6 p.m.

Here is a look at the matchups and predictions for these teams from the 209.

Division 1-A: Manteca at Pittsburg

Florida State commit vs. Florida commit

Florida football fans will tune into the Buffaloes (11-1) and Pittsburg (11-2) Division 1-A battle. There will be a glimpse of the Sunshine state rivalry with Florida State-bound Blake Nichelson leading Manteca’s offense and Florida-bound Jaden Rashada leading Pittsburg.

“It's exciting, I think there's gonna be eyes on this game from all across the country,” Mark Varnum, Manteca head coach said. “It's a huge compliment to our program and the level we've gotten to but again, we're not just happy with being there we want to take care of business.”

Nichelson is fresh off a stellar performance in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship vs. Granite Bay where he rushed for 218 yards on 31 carries and four rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot 3-inch senior also finished with 74 receiving yards on three catches and two touchdowns. Defensively, he added11 total tackles and an interception.

Rashada has lit up opponents in the air the 6-foot 5-inch senior quarterback has thrown for 29 touchdowns and averages over 200 passing yards a game. He can scramble out of the pocket to make throws or move the chains on the ground himself.

Playing all four quarters

If the Buffaloes want to overcome the Pirates, who are the Bay Valley champs, they will need to play a complete four quarters.

“The past two weeks, we've played some really good opponents and we’ve only played well for a half,” Varnum said. “ So if we get all four quarters together, I think we can beat anybody so you know no better time to do it than this Saturday.”

Against Granite Bay, Manteca fell off from the first half after holding a 29-7 lead. Defensively, the Buffaloes started to crack letting the Grizzlies' offense outscore them 41 to 22. While the first half was enough to escape with the win, Pittsburg won’t back down as easily. Limiting the passing game will be crucial in this contest.

Prediction: Manteca 42, Pittsburg 38

Division 4-AA: Pleasant Valley at Escalon

Familiar foes in familiar settings

Friday’s matchup will not be the first time Escalon (11-3) and Pleasant Valley (9-4) have met in a NorCal bowl game. In 2019, the Cougars traveled to Chico and routed the Vikings 41-17 to win the Division 4-A title.

This time the teams will meet on Escalon's home field. But what remains the same is both teams’ run-heavy offense. Escalon is led by its running back core of seniors Ryker Peters and Logan Anderson who have combined for more than 43 touchdowns. While the Vikings are led by senior Matthew Kinoshita who averages 77.5 yards per game and has rushed for seven touchdowns.

“Pleasant Valley is a big physical football team,” Andrew Beam, Escalon head coach. “ They like to run the ball as we do and they're gonna look really good in uniform. So I think it's a good matchup because both of us are physical football teams that like to run the ball so I do think that it’ll be an interesting matchup.”

Big bodies on the line

Pleasant Valley’s defensive line is filled with big bodies who will be trying to shut down the Cougars run game. The Vikings line up Gabe Garretson and Ryan Hicks, who both are 6-feet, 4-inches tall and also Spencer Lee, who is 6-foot 2-inches. Garretson averages a team leading 8.8 tackles per game, followed by Lee with 5.2 tackles per game and Hicks at 4.8 tackles per game.

Beam said mastering the fundamentals will be their key to overcoming that size.

“It’s really just the basics like we can't turn the ball over, we can't have a great load of penalties,” he said. “ It's gonna be our ability to not give up the big play on defense and then offensively, we've got to be able to run the ball effectively, which is going to open up our passing game.”

Prediction: Escalon 23, Pleasant Valley 20

Division 5-AA: Ripon Christian at Hughson

Battle of champions

The Knights (11-2), the reigning SJS Division VII champs and Hughson (11-2), the reigning SJS Division VI champs, will meet Friday.

Ripon Christian overcame a two-point deficit last week against Woodland Christian to win 28-16. The Knight's offense scored 14 points while their defense held the Cardinals scoreless in the second half. An essential part of their ability to come back is their preparation ahead of the matchup.

“I've said in all the papers in the last few weeks that we're practicing at a very high level,” Phil Grams, Ripon Christian's head coach said. “So against a bigger school like Hughson, it's just going to be how well we execute the game plans on both sides of the ball. We feel like after playing a really good Woodland Christian team and playing some other good teams this year we haven't seen anything that we can't compete with.”

The Huskies, who also showcase a balanced offense. Senior Liam Bridgford has rushed for 16 touchdowns and averages over 100 yards a game. In the air, sophomore Robert McDaniel is their leading scorer, throwing for 23 touchdowns this season.

Let it fly

Quarterback Trey Fasani has been the Knights shining star this season. The 6-foot 2-inch senior has averaged 142 passing yards per game with his primary targets being 6-foot 9-inch Thys Van Der Hoek or Griffin DeAbreu.

Throughout the postseason, Fasani has thrown for 556 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also rushed for a 28-yard touchdown on Nov. 18, a 55-12 win against Stone Ridge Christian. To pull off a win against a bigger school and a team that’s played in a higher division than them, the Knights will have to rely heavily on Fasani.

“It would be a huge win,” Grams said. “You know, we never won a section championship until last Friday, and to win in NorCal, especially after all the work our team has put in this season. I mean it would be absolutely incredible.”

Prediction: Ripon Christian 14, Hughson 21

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.