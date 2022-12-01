Read full article on original website
Council to consider sales tax increase to fund Churchill as community center. Here’s the plan
After months of discussion, the Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider moving forward with the former Churchill Junior High as the location of a proposed community center. And during the same meeting, aldermen will discuss implementing a quarter cent sales tax increase to support the community center and infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
muddyrivernews.com
Nuessen, Richards to go into Chamber Business Hall of Fame
C. David Nuessen and Carl W. Richards. The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will induct two business leaders at its Business Hall of Fame Ceremony on Wednesday, January 18 2023 at 11:30 am at the Oakley Lindsay Center. The Business Hall of Fame was started in 2006 to honor current...
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
tspr.org
Gannett sells Burlington Hawk Eye to Illinois-based company
The nation’s largest chain of newspapers has sold the Burlington Hawk Eye to an Illinois-based chain. Community Media Group adds the paper to its collection of 41 publications across the Midwest and eastern U.S. Chairman Larry Perrotto said the Hawk Eye is unlikely to return to a daily publication...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 19-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 19-30, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Pen City Current
Danville Telecom head updates Port Authority
LEE COUNTY - Construction work on a $5.4 million broadband expansion in Lee County could get underway in the spring. Tim Fencl, President of Danville Mutual Telephone Co., told the Southeast Iowa Regional and Economic Port Authority board Thursday that plans are in the works to begin construction as soon as the frost is out of the ground in the spring.
Knox County sisters surpass goal twice on granting Christmas wishes
GALESBURG, Ill. — Christmas is around the corner as the month of December kicks off. This year, fewer children throughout the area will wake up without gifts under the tree. Thanks to two young girls in Knox County, some of their wishes are being granted. Big sister Baylie and...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Show the world people like us can change’: Drug Court celebrates two graduates
QUINCY — April Wiley remembers sitting in the Adams County Jail and learning on Feb. 11, 2021, about her sentence to Adams County Drug Court. Police had arrested her four times in the past two years on possession of meth charges. She was 42 years old at the time and had been addicted to meth since she was 18.
wlds.com
Urgent Need for Bell Ringers After Group Scheduled for 500 Hours Suddenly Cancels
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is in urgent need of bell ringers after a large pledge to ring fell through. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says virtually every kettle location has openings from now through next Friday, after a well-intentioned student reserved the vast majority of the week, then couldn’t get anyone to volunteer.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 21-25, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jennifer J. Teter and Vincent Dipiero of Quincy sold a residence...
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
977wmoi.com
Cox, Edwards, & Reynolds Take Oath of Office
Warren County Treasurer Danielle Cox, Sheriff Martin Edwards, and Clerk/Recorder Randi Reynolds took their oath of office this morning. Treasurer Cox and Clerk Reynolds are beginning their first term in office and Sheriff Edwards his fifth. ***Courtesy of the Warren County Facebook Page***
ktvo.com
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 2, 2022
Patrick J Curry, 33, 706 Madison St, Reckless Driving at N 23rd St and Kochs Ln on 11/16/2022. NTA 161. Jacob L Valencia, 38, 609 Washington St, FTA Trespassing at 712 Payson Ave. Lodged 161/130. Rachel L Kuhlmeier, 47, 3020 Lawrence Rd, FTA Violation of Stalking No Contact Order at...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
