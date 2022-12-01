ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Council to consider sales tax increase to fund Churchill as community center. Here’s the plan

After months of discussion, the Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider moving forward with the former Churchill Junior High as the location of a proposed community center. And during the same meeting, aldermen will discuss implementing a quarter cent sales tax increase to support the community center and infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL

West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Nuessen, Richards to go into Chamber Business Hall of Fame

C. David Nuessen and Carl W. Richards. The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will induct two business leaders at its Business Hall of Fame Ceremony on Wednesday, January 18 2023 at 11:30 am at the Oakley Lindsay Center. The Business Hall of Fame was started in 2006 to honor current...
QUINCY, IL
wglt.org

CEFCU distributes $35 million to members

A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
PEORIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Gannett sells Burlington Hawk Eye to Illinois-based company

The nation’s largest chain of newspapers has sold the Burlington Hawk Eye to an Illinois-based chain. Community Media Group adds the paper to its collection of 41 publications across the Midwest and eastern U.S. Chairman Larry Perrotto said the Hawk Eye is unlikely to return to a daily publication...
BURLINGTON, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pen City Current

Danville Telecom head updates Port Authority

LEE COUNTY - Construction work on a $5.4 million broadband expansion in Lee County could get underway in the spring. Tim Fencl, President of Danville Mutual Telephone Co., told the Southeast Iowa Regional and Economic Port Authority board Thursday that plans are in the works to begin construction as soon as the frost is out of the ground in the spring.
LEE COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 21-25, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jennifer J. Teter and Vincent Dipiero of Quincy sold a residence...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Cox, Edwards, & Reynolds Take Oath of Office

Warren County Treasurer Danielle Cox, Sheriff Martin Edwards, and Clerk/Recorder Randi Reynolds took their oath of office this morning. Treasurer Cox and Clerk Reynolds are beginning their first term in office and Sheriff Edwards his fifth. ***Courtesy of the Warren County Facebook Page***
WARREN COUNTY, IL
ktvo.com

Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
CENTERVILLE, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 2, 2022

Patrick J Curry, 33, 706 Madison St, Reckless Driving at N 23rd St and Kochs Ln on 11/16/2022. NTA 161. Jacob L Valencia, 38, 609 Washington St, FTA Trespassing at 712 Payson Ave. Lodged 161/130. Rachel L Kuhlmeier, 47, 3020 Lawrence Rd, FTA Violation of Stalking No Contact Order at...
QUINCY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy