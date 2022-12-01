ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say

By Mira Wassef, Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdJHG_0jUEEj7R00

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said.

The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A train conductor saw the teen on top of the train and called for help, but it was too late, sources close to the investigation told PIX11 News.

Unfortunate trending issue’ of subway surfers in NYC, NYPD transit chief says

Police said 700 people were evacuated from the train after the incident. Train service was disrupted for hours in both directions as emergency crews responded.

Subway surfing is an “unfortunate trending issue” and is, to an extent, fueled by social media, NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said at an MTA board meeting in June after two kids, ages 15 and 12, were injured riding on subways over the summer.

“Riding on the outside of a subway car is not only illegal, but incredibly dangerous. Each year we see teens killed engaging in so-called subway surfing. We enforce rules prohibiting moving between the train cars in order to combat this dangerous behavior,” an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Most of the subway surfers are young, according to Wilcox. In most cases, the teens record themselves and post the video on social media.

Community leader Craig Housen believes subway surfing is a result of teens being bored without a place to turn.

“This is not the first or second occurrence, and this is largely due to the fact that we are not making resources available to our Black and Hispanic youths of Williamsburg,” Housen said. “What happens is they find other ways and means to entertain themselves, and most of the time it’s not usually safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 72

Love, Live Life.
3d ago

Are people supposed to feel bad or something? Sorry but based off what he did or was trying to do to I just can’t it’s just too foolish of an act

Reply(2)
14
Blitzeena
3d ago

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. What a shame he had to find out the hard way that your actions have consequences.

Reply(3)
28
Scholar
2d ago

I'm 23, lived in NYC mh entire life, nevr thought about doing such idiotic things in my existence. These teens want to be stunt devils and live on the "edge." Well- those social media friends can't reverse death. I hope it's a teaching lesson for other teens. Be intelligent. It's reall not that hard. Read books. Go skating. Bowling. Catch a movie. Play on your phone/game system. Don't do this.

Reply
7
 

PIX11

PIX11

