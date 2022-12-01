Death near Interstate 95 in Stuart area ruled related to Hurricane Ian

MARTIN COUNTY — The death of a 33-year-old man whose body was found the morning of Sept. 28, as Hurricane Ian was approaching the west coast of Florida, has been ruled a storm death, according to the District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

The death of Cody Dudek, found in about 10 inches of standing water on Southwest Lost River Road, was determined to be an accident, according to a report from Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Raman Baldzizhar.

The cause of death is listed as “acute fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication in setting of drowning,” the report states.

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid — far more potent than heroin — that can be lethal even in very small amounts.

The report noted “acute and chronic substance use disorder” and also a “history of recreational substance use.”

Baldzizhar performed the autopsy Sept. 30.

Dudek was “found face down in water while intoxicated,” the report states.

Toxicological testing also was positive for buprenorphine, which can treat pain and also addiction to narcotics.

Dudek’s death was “ruled a Hurricane Ian death in Martin County,” according to a Thursday email from Janie DuBois, office manager of the District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office, which covers Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

It is the only death on the Treasure Coast that happened in relation to the hurricane, office officials said.

