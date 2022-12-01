ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Death near Interstate 95 in Stuart area ruled related to Hurricane Ian

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Muvxd_0jUEEaAu00

MARTIN COUNTY — The death of a 33-year-old man whose body was found the morning of Sept. 28, as Hurricane Ian was approaching the west coast of Florida, has been ruled a storm death, according to the District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

The death of Cody Dudek, found in about 10 inches of standing water on Southwest Lost River Road, was determined to be an accident, according to a report from Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Raman Baldzizhar.

The cause of death is listed as “acute fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication in setting of drowning,” the report states.

Previous story:Is Martin County death related to Hurricane Ian?

Deputy arrested: St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy arrested after girl struck by gunfire

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid — far more potent than heroin — that can be lethal even in very small amounts.

The report noted “acute and chronic substance use disorder” and also a “history of recreational substance use.”

Baldzizhar performed the autopsy Sept. 30.

Dudek was “found face down in water while intoxicated,” the report states.

Toxicological testing also was positive for buprenorphine, which can treat pain and also addiction to narcotics.

Dudek’s death was “ruled a Hurricane Ian death in Martin County,” according to a Thursday email from Janie DuBois, office manager of the District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office, which covers Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

It is the only death on the Treasure Coast that happened in relation to the hurricane, office officials said.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

Comments / 3

aritys
3d ago

What bs. A drug overdose is a hurricane related death? Must be insurance issue

Reply
5
Related
treasurecoast.com

Martin County Sheriff: BOLO issued for Ft Pierce man involved in Crossings shooting

CITIZEN BOLO (Be On the Look-Out) PLEASE SHARE. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas of Ft. Pierce. Thomas is wanted in connection to multiple crimes including robbery, tampering with a witness and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s also wanted in connection to a recent shooting. If you see Thomas, or have information on his whereabouts, do not approach him, he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest, and you can remain anonymous. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Homicide in Fort Pierce, deputies investigating

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is dead in Fort Pierce following an apparent homicide. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to Orangewood Apartments on the evening of Dec. 3. They received reports of a shooting in the area. Deputies say a victim was found...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL

The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR DELAYS: I-95 Shut North Of Boynton Beach Due To Crash

UPDATE: FATAL CRASH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:54 a.m. — Florida Highway Patrol confirms this crash left one person dead. We are publishing the incident report near the bottom of this post. UPDATE: Traffic is starting to move as of 7:35, according to FDOT. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

City officials plan to close floating docks in Stuart for repairs from Hurricane Nicole

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Stuart announced it will close the floating docks for repairs though the majority of December. Officials said the docks will close starting Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec. 21, for necessary repairs for damage to the boardwalk resulting from Hurricane Nicole. Boaters and pedestrians will not be allowed on the docks during that time.
STUART, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears

December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy