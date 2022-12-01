Read full article on original website
Family Friendly Holiday Movies Starring Black Actors to Watch For
The Holiday season is here and that means all the romantic, funny, and might I add cheesy Christmas movies are out. So grab your family, some hot cocoa or tea and use this guide to snuggle up for some holiday movie magic. Holiday Heritage. Details: Ella, with the help of...
Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71
US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34
Who was Quentin Oliver Lee? When was Quentin Oliver Lee in “Phantom of the Opera”? How old was Quentin Oliver Lee? How did Quentin Oliver Lee die?
J. Pharoah Doss: The tale of Amazon and two Black documentaries
By June 2020, there were protests and riots nationwide over the police killings of Black Americans like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Amazon, the biggest retailer in the world, placed a “Black Lives Matter” banner at the top of its website to “stand in solidarity with the Black community”.
‘Wakanda Forever’ celebrates a new generation of Black Panther while honoring the old one
When an actor dies, the character typically dies with them. After an intense battle with colorectal cancer, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died just months after Marvel began filming for “Black Panther 2” in 2020. The biggest question walking into a movie theater this weekend is, “How can the film franchise succeed without the Black Panther?”
The Carr Report: Can’t tell Kanye nothing!!
No matter what news media outlet you follow, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the Kanye West post on Twitter and the aftermath which followed. I received several questions about my thoughts on Kanye West words and the repercussions of his words on my Facebook page. I received countless inboxes from people sharing links to news articles and videos regarding outtakes of Kanye West. My notifications on my phone blew up with multiple news feeds talking about Kanye West.
