Chicago Defender

Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
J. Pharoah Doss: The tale of Amazon and two Black documentaries

By June 2020, there were protests and riots nationwide over the police killings of Black Americans like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Amazon, the biggest retailer in the world, placed a “Black Lives Matter” banner at the top of its website to “stand in solidarity with the Black community”.
The Carr Report: Can’t tell Kanye nothing!!

No matter what news media outlet you follow, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the Kanye West post on Twitter and the aftermath which followed. I received several questions about my thoughts on Kanye West words and the repercussions of his words on my Facebook page. I received countless inboxes from people sharing links to news articles and videos regarding outtakes of Kanye West. My notifications on my phone blew up with multiple news feeds talking about Kanye West.
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

