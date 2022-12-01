Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson give Knoxville Symphony Orchestra a jolly boost this holiday
The oldest continually performing symphony orchestra in the southeast has received a jolly boost from Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
Dolly ‘regrets’ secret song locked away in Dollywood
Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood, and also shared that she regrets it.
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Gatlinburg starting off the Christmas season with Fantasy of Lights parade
December is finally here and the Christmas spirit is already in the air. The annual Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights parade kicked off on Friday night officially ringing in the holiday season.
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
wvlt.tv
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. If you have an event that you’d like to share with the rest of Campbell County, give us a call at 423.562.1450 or send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com.
WATE
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Currently, Morristown boasts a population of nearly 31,000 people, but those are just the folks who live there. The population swells to about 18,000 every morning with people who drive to the city to go to work, to go to school, to shop, to eat, which begs the question. If you're going to do all of those things here, why don't you just live here?
WCNC
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Tennessee and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Greene County looking for a unique overnight experience need to look no further than The Wandering Llamas farm and its “Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin.” Sandy Sgrillo, owner and operator of The Wandering Llamas, said her idea to coop up five cats into a tiny home and rent it […]
WBIR
Pigeon Forge changes alcohol hours
The city of Pigeon Forge changed the hour of buying alcohol from 3 a.m. to 1 a.m. We look into why the city made that change.
Knoxville ranks No. 2 in highest flu activity
Knoxville is currently ranked in the top 10 for markets with the highest flu activity with Tennessee accounting for 4 out of 10 this week, according to the Walgreens Flu Index.
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
wvlt.tv
Rain returns starting Monday, slowly warming as well
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain for our Sunday, but that begins to change as we head into Monday afternoon as our next round of rain moves in. It’ll be a week where you’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby as well as the WVLT First Alert Weather App as rain is back in the forecast for just about every day over the next 8-Days.
Parents speak after their missing son was found dead in Knoxville
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
