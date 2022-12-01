ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
CLEVELAND, OH
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
WESTLAKE, OH
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
24-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Nov. 30 to help find 24-year-old Tiffani Clark, who was reported missing. She was described by police as 5′4″ tall and 125 pounds. If you see Clark or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX 8 I-Team sparking action on rusted USPS mailboxes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just sparked action getting something done about mail collection boxes rusted out with holes. A FOX 8 viewer sent us a picture of a mailbox in Chardon with large holes in the bottom of it. Recently, another viewer also sent a tip...
PARMA, OH
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
