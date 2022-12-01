Read full article on original website
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
cleveland19.com
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
Cleveland police searching for missing man last seen going to work
Police are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered man they say never showed up for work Tuesday.
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
Yahoo Sports
Chuck Kyle turns to Browns as his legacy hovers over 50th anniversary of OHSAA football finals
Chuck Kyle − venerable, benevolent, wise − approached the end of his coaching run half seeming like Father Christmas. Except, his voice lacks man of myth boom. Also, there was no way of delivering to his people, in perpetuity, the gift of an Ohio football championship. There were...
Cleveland man arrested after calling 911 without a good reason; TV stolen from car dealership: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Misuse of 911: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Nov. 21 after he called 911 several times for no good reason.
Duo charged in armed robbery during undercover ATF investigation in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two men are charged in connection with an armed robbery during an undercover federal investigation. A federal grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against Jesse Varner and Kevin Jefferson, both 24 of Cleveland. They are charged with robbery of property of the U.S. and using a gun during a violent crime.
Watch: Glenville Tarblooders leave for Canton, hopeful for first state title
The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.
Should the Guardians add a first baseman before a catcher? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey Hoynsie: Considering league average WAR at catcher and first base, it...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
I-Team: Cleveland police commander demoted after investigation, union says
The head of the supervisors union for Cleveland police tells the FOX 8 I-Team that a commander under internal investigation has been demoted.
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
cleveland19.com
24-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Nov. 30 to help find 24-year-old Tiffani Clark, who was reported missing. She was described by police as 5′4″ tall and 125 pounds. If you see Clark or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755...
actionnews5.com
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
FOX 8 I-Team sparking action on rusted USPS mailboxes
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just sparked action getting something done about mail collection boxes rusted out with holes. A FOX 8 viewer sent us a picture of a mailbox in Chardon with large holes in the bottom of it. Recently, another viewer also sent a tip...
Man accused in death of Cleveland teen barricades himself in home before surrendering to U.S. Marshals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of a 16-year-old boy in November, according to authorities. Darrion Malone, 19, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on charges of aggravated murder because of his involvement in the death of Jamil Tell Jr. of Cleveland. On Nov. 1, an argument broke out between two teens in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road. After the argument, Malone and two other individuals entered the apartment and shot and killed Tell Jr., police said.
Drunk motorist measures almost three times the legal limit: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 4:19 a.m. Nov. 21 went to Paramount Senior Living on a report of an unconscious man in a pickup truck that was running in the parking lot. The staff was unable to wake the man. The truck was parked in the middle of the lot. The driver was...
Glenville football team makes history as HS state championships wrap
It all came down to this.
