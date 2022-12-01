Read full article on original website
13 vehicles damaged at IAA Bergen in fire
BERGEN, N.Y. — More than a dozen vehicles went up in flames at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) in the Village of Bergen on Apple Tree Avenue. The Bergen Fire Department says they were called out there just after noon on Saturday along with several other fire departments. IAA was also able to lend a hand in battling the blaze by using heavy machinery to move the burnt vehicles to give crews better access.
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
WHEC TV-10
Atlanta house fire kills 2 during gas leak in front yard
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta house fire killed two people over the weekend and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, the agency announced Sunday. The fire involved natural gas, according to a tweet from the NTSB, which investigates pipeline mishaps. A fire department statement said crews responded to...
Two seriously injured after hitting Warsaw school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
2 men sent to hospital after 2 pick-up trucks crash into Warsaw Elementary School
WARSAW, N.Y. — Two men are in the hospital after a pick-up truck crashed into another pick-up truck before crashing into Warsaw Elementary School around 2 p.m. Friday. Warsaw Police Chief Pete Hoffmeister said the accelerator of one of the trucks got stuck, causing it to T-bone another truck traveling at around 80 miles per hour. The impact of the crash caused both trucks to then hit the school library where 20 students were inside.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating overnight stabbing on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a stabbing that took place late Friday night. Just after 9 p.m., RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim. The victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed at least once in the upper body. He is currently...
WHEC TV-10
Two trucks crashed into Warsaw school building
WARSAW, N.Y. – All students and staff are safe after two trucks crashed into the elementary school in Warsaw. That’s according to an email sent from the school district to parents. Two trucks crashed into the school on West Buffalo Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Students in...
WHEC TV-10
Man in critical condition after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man was shot overnight in Rochester. It all happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday. RPD initially responded to the 500 block of Monroe Avenue for the report of a male shot, but they located the victim, a 27-year-old male, at an address on Amherst Street. He had...
Special needs advocates, police investigate incident at Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper […]
wxxinews.org
Several thousand power outages reported after strong winds on Saturday
Several thousand utility customers were left without power for a time on Saturday after strong winds, gusting more than 50 mph at times, swept through Western NY and the Finger Lakes. But just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service canceled the High Wind Warning for Monroe and nearby counties...
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on Weyl Street. RPD had the area cordoned off for several hours on Thursday night during the investigation. Officers tell us the 31-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body. An ambulance took him to...
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
Driver transported to ECMC after head-on accident
NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says they responded to the scene of a head-on vehicle accident Thursday. Authorities say they responded to the scene on Ridge Road just after 12:05 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities say a vehicle heading westbound on Ridge Road crossed over […]
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
UPDATE: Police Respond To Active Shooter Call In Western New York
According to WIVB the report of an active shooter at the regal cinemas on Transit road was unfounded. The Lancaster Police department has issued a statement saying that the department received a call about a potential active shooter in the theater around 8 pm. Police departments from Amherst, Cheektowaga, and...
