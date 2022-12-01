BERGEN, N.Y. — More than a dozen vehicles went up in flames at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) in the Village of Bergen on Apple Tree Avenue. The Bergen Fire Department says they were called out there just after noon on Saturday along with several other fire departments. IAA was also able to lend a hand in battling the blaze by using heavy machinery to move the burnt vehicles to give crews better access.

