Tampa Police Chief O’Connor Asks To Be Disciplined After Off-Duty Golf Cart Incident

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department addressed a recent off-duty incident involving Chief of Police Mary O’Connor.

On the evening of November 12, 2022, Chief O’Connor and her spouse were stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy while riding in a golf cart without a license plate outside of a residential area in Oldsmar.

The incident was recorded on the Pinellas SO deputy’s body-worn camera.

“It was poor judgment on our part to be driving a golf cart on a public roadway without the appropriate tags. This was the first time we had exited the golf-cart-friendly community in which we own property with this vehicle, prompting the need for a license plate,” said Tampa Police Chief O’Connor.

“In hindsight, I realize how my handling of this matter could be viewed as inappropriate, but that was certainly not my intent. I knew my conversation was on video, and my motive was not to put the deputy in an uncomfortable position. I have personally called the Pinellas County Sheriff offering to pay for any potential citation,” said O’Connor.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said, “We hold everyone accountable, no matter their position, and this behavior was unacceptable. Chief O’Connor will go through the due process and face appropriate discipline.”

Chief O’Connor has voluntarily reached out to the Tampa Police Professional Standards Bureau asking to receive the same discipline that any officer would receive for similar conduct. An internal review of the incident is underway.

Comments / 3

BBM
3d ago

This makes me furious! Before Deputy could even finish, she asked the deputy to let them go because she is Police Chief😳! This is beyond the PALE and inexcusable😤

Reply
2
 

