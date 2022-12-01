The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO