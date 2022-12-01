ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

westsidenewsny.com

Canandaigua National Corporation appoints new director

The Canandaigua National Corporation (CNC) Board of Directors has unanimously appointed attorney Erika J. Duthiers as Director. “Erika’s legal expertise in compliance and her community leadership will be invaluable as Canandaigua National Bank and Trust builds on its commitment as a leader in banking and community engagement throughout our service area,” said CNB President and CEO Frank Hamlin III.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant

The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROCKPORT, NY
wxxinews.org

Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion

More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park. Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RIT students work with local students at community arts event

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

911 system down for Ontario County

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County officials urge young people to join trade industries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a new campaign to get more young men and women into trades and construction careers. They say jobs in those industries are both personally and financially rewarding while also a way to grow the economy.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester-area migrant families celebrate holidays

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The Brockport Migrant Education Program is making sure no one is left out of the holiday season. For 40 years, the State University of New York at Brockport has been making sure migrant families are able to celebrate the holidays together. Like the Chaves family. They...
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Dec. 4, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we continue our conversation about the persistent violence in the city. Hear from Carrie Noble, director of Victim Witness Services for Monroe County, and Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ontario County youth ‘shop with a cop’

VICTOR, N.Y. – Some Ontario County children enjoyed a special shopping trip Sunday. They got to “shop with a cop” at Eastview Mall. The event was put on by the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association in partnership with local police departments, including Canandaigua and Geneva. The program started in 2014 to give kids positive experiences with an authority figures.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Family of deceased health care worker Brittni Iverson demand answers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We love you Brittni!”. That’s what the family, friends and coworkers of Brittni Iverson said when they released pink and white balloons into the air outside Iverson’s workplace Friday. The balloon launch happened outside the DePaul addiction services group home on Dewey Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested

Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Genesee Brew House lights Keg tree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House lit their Keg tree on Friday night. The tree has 532 empty kegs, is almost 13 stories tall, with 30,000 lights synchronized to music. Hundreds of people came out to sample their new cinnamon cream ale beer and get food from the vendor trucks. The event started at 5 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY

