Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Canandaigua National Corporation appoints new director
The Canandaigua National Corporation (CNC) Board of Directors has unanimously appointed attorney Erika J. Duthiers as Director. “Erika’s legal expertise in compliance and her community leadership will be invaluable as Canandaigua National Bank and Trust builds on its commitment as a leader in banking and community engagement throughout our service area,” said CNB President and CEO Frank Hamlin III.
westsidenewsny.com
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Hearing and Speech Center, Monroe Co. hold free hearing checks
Greg Horton, Director of Audiology at Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, said the checks are vital to maintaining hearing as we age.
wxxinews.org
Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion
More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park. Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.
WHEC TV-10
RIT students work with local students at community arts event
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
WHEC TV-10
911 system down for Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County officials urge young people to join trade industries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a new campaign to get more young men and women into trades and construction careers. They say jobs in those industries are both personally and financially rewarding while also a way to grow the economy.
Sunrise Smart Start: RG&E billing issues, Nazareth arrest
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester-area migrant families celebrate holidays
BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The Brockport Migrant Education Program is making sure no one is left out of the holiday season. For 40 years, the State University of New York at Brockport has been making sure migrant families are able to celebrate the holidays together. Like the Chaves family. They...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 4, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we continue our conversation about the persistent violence in the city. Hear from Carrie Noble, director of Victim Witness Services for Monroe County, and Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County youth ‘shop with a cop’
VICTOR, N.Y. – Some Ontario County children enjoyed a special shopping trip Sunday. They got to “shop with a cop” at Eastview Mall. The event was put on by the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association in partnership with local police departments, including Canandaigua and Geneva. The program started in 2014 to give kids positive experiences with an authority figures.
New York State sees 76% increase in flu cases, over 27K confirmed cases
Monroe County still has the largest amount of flu cases in Western New York and the sixth-largest amount of flu cases statewide.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WHEC TV-10
Family of deceased health care worker Brittni Iverson demand answers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We love you Brittni!”. That’s what the family, friends and coworkers of Brittni Iverson said when they released pink and white balloons into the air outside Iverson’s workplace Friday. The balloon launch happened outside the DePaul addiction services group home on Dewey Avenue.
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
East House begins renovations on community residence after receiving $40K grant
East House said that their facilities like Boehm Lodge undergo "wear and tear" as they serve clients.
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brew House lights Keg tree
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House lit their Keg tree on Friday night. The tree has 532 empty kegs, is almost 13 stories tall, with 30,000 lights synchronized to music. Hundreds of people came out to sample their new cinnamon cream ale beer and get food from the vendor trucks. The event started at 5 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
Disabled veteran makes plea to RG&E over ‘horrendous’ billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) Navy veteran Robert Podlaski is 100% disabled on a fixed income and has always used budget billing with RG&E. It means they take the average amount per year and divide it monthly for your bills. “Basically you pay 12 equal payments of that amount,” he said. Podlaski paid $200 a month. Since […]
sbu.edu
Victoria Vega of Hornell to give student address at St. Bonaventure Recognition Ceremony
Graduate student Victoria Vega of Hornell will give the student address during St. Bonaventure University’s December Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony, recognizing undergraduate and graduate students who completed their degrees this semester, begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. Vega...
Comments / 0