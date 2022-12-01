Read full article on original website
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys’ 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. It was just the third time in NFL history a team has scored at least that many in the fourth. And it was a little bit personal for Hooker, who also had one of three interceptions of Matt Ryan. Hooker was drafted 15th overall by the Colts in 2017, but didn’t get a second contract after four injury-plagued seasons. He signed with Dallas during training camp last year.
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed autographs, posed for selfies, ignored the boos and earned a sloppy win. Again, he declined to express remorse for behavior that earned him an 11-game suspension. Back in his old home to play his first game in 700 days, Watson showed plenty of...
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed autographs for Texans and Browns fans and posed for selfies before a winning debut with Cleveland in his first game in 700 days in a familiar place. During Sunday’s game, it was overwhelming boos for Watson. Watson heard jeers before each snap...
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
