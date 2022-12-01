ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County

Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bullet hits house in Crawford

A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
CRAWFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, December 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
SULLIGENT, AL
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

One dead after hit-and-run incident

A man is dead after a hit and run Monday night, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus was pronounced dead on the scene, Merchant said. The incident happened about 11:50 p.m. on Seventh Avenue North near 21st Street North, according to Columbus Public Information...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Storm cleanup underway in Lowndes County

STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - Storm cleanup is underway in Lowndes County following Tuesday’s tornado. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with the county’s road manager about the process. Watch the story in the video above.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Man arrested for shoplifting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a man for shoplifting at a local Walmart. The Tupelo Police Department went to the Walmart on West Main on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police say Mikaele Flowers, 24, attempted to leave the store with over $1,000 in merchandise without paying for it. A...
TUPELO, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Human remains found in Mississippi woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
LEE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy