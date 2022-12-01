Match Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas Volleyball vs Miami

Everything you need to know to follow the Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Kansas Jayhawks are back in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, and once again, they will play their first two matches in the state of Nebraska. The first round kicks off today, and Kansas is slated to play the Miami Hurricanes. A victory would advance them to play the winner on the other side of the bracket, which is almost assuredly going to be the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Jayhawks are not currently ranked and did not receive a seed in the tournament. The last time they were receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll was on October 1st, but they have been ranked as high as #19 this season. Miami received the 7th seed in the quadrant, while Nebraska is the 2nd seed in the quadrant.

Kansas won the only prior meeting between these teams, a 3-1 victory on August 26, 2006. This is the 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Jayhawks. They are 11-10 in tournament matches.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Friday, November 25th, 1:00 p.m. CST

Lincoln, NE: Devaney Center

TV: ESPN+

Online Radio: Kansas Athletics

The Numbers

Kansas: 18-10, 8-8 Big 12

Hitting Percentage: .251

Kills: 1309

Assists: 1205

Digs: 1467

Aces: 127

Blocks: 268

Miami: 19-10, 12-6 ACC

Hitting Percentage: .232

Kills: 1420

Assists: 1311

Digs: 1428

Aces: 154

Blocks: 280

Match Coverage

Key Kansas Players and Fun Facts

Kansas is 23rd in the RPI, which should help with their bid to make the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks have multiple players who rank in the Top 10 in the conference across various stats:

Lauren Dooley 3rd in hitting percentage at .468 and 5th in blocks/set at 1.11

3rd in hitting percentage at .468 and 5th in blocks/set at 1.11 Ayah Elnady 4th in aces/set at 0.38 and 10th in points/set at 3.47

4th in aces/set at 0.38 and 10th in points/set at 3.47 Kennedy Farris 8th in digs/set at 3.09

8th in digs/set at 3.09 Rachel Langs 8th in blocks/set at 1.08

8th in blocks/set at 1.08 Anezka Szabo 10th in hitting percentage at .304

10th in hitting percentage at .304 Camryn Turner 7th in assists/set at 9.22 and 10th in digs/set at 2.62

Turner leads the team in double-doubles, with 15 in 27 matches played. That includes 40 assists and 12 digs against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Elnady leads the team with 283 kills, and Caroline Bien is second with 251.

The Jayhawks are second in the conference in both blocks (2.61 per set) and opponent hitting percentage (.180).

