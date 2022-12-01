ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas Volleyball vs Miami

By Andy Mitts
 3 days ago

Everything you need to know to follow the Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Kansas Jayhawks are back in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, and once again, they will play their first two matches in the state of Nebraska. The first round kicks off today, and Kansas is slated to play the Miami Hurricanes. A victory would advance them to play the winner on the other side of the bracket, which is almost assuredly going to be the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Jayhawks are not currently ranked and did not receive a seed in the tournament.  The last time they were receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll was on October 1st, but they have been ranked as high as #19 this season. Miami received the 7th seed in the quadrant, while Nebraska is the 2nd seed in the quadrant.

Kansas won the only prior meeting between these teams, a 3-1 victory on August 26, 2006. This is the 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Jayhawks. They are 11-10 in tournament matches.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Friday, November 25th, 1:00 p.m. CST

Lincoln, NE: Devaney Center

TV: ESPN+

Online Radio: Kansas Athletics

The Numbers

Kansas: 18-10, 8-8 Big 12

  • Hitting Percentage: .251
  • Kills: 1309
  • Assists: 1205
  • Digs: 1467
  • Aces: 127
  • Blocks: 268

Miami: 19-10, 12-6 ACC

  • Hitting Percentage: .232
  • Kills: 1420
  • Assists: 1311
  • Digs: 1428
  • Aces: 154
  • Blocks: 280

Match Coverage

Follow along during the game with live updates from the Kansas Volleyball Twitter account.

Come join the conversation in the Blue Wings Rising Discord Server .

Listen to today's preview episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast for an interview with super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs

View the original article to see embedded media.

Key Kansas Players and Fun Facts

Kansas is 23rd in the RPI, which should help with their bid to make the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks have multiple players who rank in the Top 10 in the conference across various stats:

  • Lauren Dooley 3rd in hitting percentage at .468 and 5th in blocks/set at 1.11
  • Ayah Elnady 4th in aces/set at 0.38 and 10th in points/set at 3.47
  • Kennedy Farris 8th in digs/set at 3.09
  • Rachel Langs 8th in blocks/set at 1.08
  • Anezka Szabo 10th in hitting percentage at .304
  • Camryn Turner 7th in assists/set at 9.22 and 10th in digs/set at 2.62

Turner leads the team in double-doubles, with 15 in 27 matches played. That includes 40 assists and 12 digs against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Elnady leads the team with 283 kills, and Caroline Bien is second with 251.

The Jayhawks are second in the conference in both blocks (2.61 per set) and opponent hitting percentage (.180).

