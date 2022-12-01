Read full article on original website
Why construction jobs are up despite housing 'recession' — and why it won't last
Construction employment rose last month despite the housing market being in quick decline, although the job gains are not expected to last.
CNBC
Payrolls and wages blow past expectations, flying in the face of Fed rate hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
CNBC
After the Great Resignation and quiet quitting, the era of 'loud layoffs' is here
Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
CFOs are pulling out their recession playbooks. But persistent inflation is still a worry
Corporate finance chiefs seem to be more concerned about persistent inflation than a potential recession. Inflation makes it difficult for companies to stabilize wages. It complicates the decision of setting prices for products and where to invest for growth, and causes unexpected expenses. The resulting higher interest rates are creating significant headwinds for acquisitions. Stock and bond prices drop when alarming inflation data arrives since it indicates that the Fed will continue raising rates.
US hiring stayed strong in November as employers added 263,000 jobs
The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as inflation has surged and the Fed has imposed ever-higher borrowing rates, America’s labor market has defied skeptics, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month. As employers have continued...
A recession might be on a horizon—Here are the 10 best states to find a job according to a new study
WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Washington as the best state for finding a job. This has been a wild year for the U.S. economy, with inflation hitting 40-year highs, coupled with several Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to try to get prices down, which drubbed the stock market in the process.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs last month. It's good news for workers, but not the Fed
Hiring slowed slightly in November amid rising interest rates. But the U.S. job market remains unusually tight. Employers added 263,000 jobs in November while unemployment held steady at 3.7%.
US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up
US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
NBC Miami
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data
U.S. stock futures are little changed on Sunday night as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.12%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
CNBC
November unemployment fell for Hispanic workers and Black women, while holding steady overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
CNBC
Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large
Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
Job cuts surge 127% in November as companies brace for economic downturn
A growing number of U.S. employers have announced job cuts this year as they prepare for an increasingly bleak economic outlook amid higher interest rates.
NBC Miami
Here's Where the Jobs Are for November 2022 — in One Chart
The U.S. job market beat expectations again in November, adding 263,000 payrolls led by the service sector. Leisure and hospitality was the top category for job gains, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, adding 88,000 jobs. Roughly 62,000 of those jobs were in food and drink services, the report said.
US News and World Report
Job Openings Decline But Still Above 10 Million
The Labor Department on Wednesday reported 10.3 million open positions as of the end of October, an indication that the job market is adjusting to a slower economy. The number was down from 10.7 million in September, when openings fell by a million. Declines were heaviest in leisure and hospitality,...
Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist
Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
India's Nov services activity growth hit 3-month high, high inflation a concern
BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's services activity grew at its quickest pace in three months in November on strong demand, lifting optimism to its highest in eight years, according to a business survey, which also showed prices rose at the fastest rate since July 2017.
Applications for jobless benefits fall, suggests labor market unaffected by interest rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits came back down last week, hovering near levels suggesting the U.S. labor market has been largely unaffected by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. Applications for jobless aid fell to 225,000 for the week ending Nov....
Jobs report, Tesla truck, Asana falls and more: Friday's 5 things to know
The most anticipated economic report of the month comes out Friday morning with the release of the November jobs report.
Oil prices surge as OPEC maintains production cut targets and China's thawing Covid-zero stance sparks hope of demand recovery
OPEC said on Sunday it would stick to the oil production target the group set in October — to slash output by 2 million barrels per day.
