CNBC

After the Great Resignation and quiet quitting, the era of 'loud layoffs' is here

Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
Fortune

CFOs are pulling out their recession playbooks. But persistent inflation is still a worry

Corporate finance chiefs seem to be more concerned about persistent inflation than a potential recession. Inflation makes it difficult for companies to stabilize wages. It complicates the decision of setting prices for products and where to invest for growth, and causes unexpected expenses. The resulting higher interest rates are creating significant headwinds for acquisitions. Stock and bond prices drop when alarming inflation data arrives since it indicates that the Fed will continue raising rates.
New York Post

US hiring stayed strong in November as employers added 263,000 jobs

The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as inflation has surged and the Fed has imposed ever-higher borrowing rates, America’s labor market has defied skeptics, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month. As employers have continued...
AFP

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
NBC Miami

Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data

U.S. stock futures are little changed on Sunday night as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.12%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
CNBC

Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
NBC Miami

Here's Where the Jobs Are for November 2022 — in One Chart

The U.S. job market beat expectations again in November, adding 263,000 payrolls led by the service sector. Leisure and hospitality was the top category for job gains, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, adding 88,000 jobs. Roughly 62,000 of those jobs were in food and drink services, the report said.
US News and World Report

Job Openings Decline But Still Above 10 Million

The Labor Department on Wednesday reported 10.3 million open positions as of the end of October, an indication that the job market is adjusting to a slower economy. The number was down from 10.7 million in September, when openings fell by a million. Declines were heaviest in leisure and hospitality,...
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...

