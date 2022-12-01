Read full article on original website
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
SwimFun Academy in Jacksonville is saving lives one swim lesson at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. According to the CDC, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause in the United States. But there's a new business on the First Coast that hopes to teach kids to swim...
JSO: One dead in shooting in apartment in mid-westside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one dead in a shooting inside an apartment on 2100 Doctor Roy Baker St. JSO claims that an adult man was discovered inside an apartment on Doctor Roy Baker St. suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department...
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
Dean at Ribault High School arrested for assault of student
Jacksonville, Fl — A Dean at Ribault High School is facing a child abuse charge. 34-year-old Kevin Greene Jr. was arrested Wednesday by Duval County School Police following a confrontation with a student. According to a police report, Greene addressed a student who was skipping class. He then proceeded...
First Coast News
Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
residentnews.net
Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection
Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
Yahoo Sports
'Can we please stand together?' Sheriff denounces death of boy coming home from practice
A 13-year-old boy being gunned down on his way home from football practice brought Jacksonville's new sheriff out calling for an end to the merciless violence as the city unofficially eclipsed 150 homicides so far this year. At the same time in 2021, there were 123 homicides, according to Times-Union...
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
Jacksonville community still without mailboxes after original unit vandalized
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Each week John Darnell drives to his local post office. Not by choice, but because it’s the only way he can get his mail. He says someone broke into this shared community mailbox in Holiday Hill back in February. “Came home to get my mail...
First Coast News
JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
Police investigate reported shooting on Linwood Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on the 500 block of Linwood Ave. Action News Jax is working to learn more information. A media briefing will be held within the hour. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details...
treasurecoast.com
SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE
SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the suspect in the Hobe Sound Stabbing death has been arrested in Jacksonville. This is what happened:. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has captured the suspect wanted in...
JSO: 13-year-old killed after drive-by shooting in Northside that leaves multiple injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old and injured two on New Kings Rd. and West Moncrief Rd. JSO reports Officers at 6:23 p.m. arrived at the scene due to reports of shots fired. JSO claims that a 20-year-old...
Local doctors think JU medical school will be massive benefit to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a first of its kind institution for the city of Jacksonville. On Wednesday Jacksonville University announced that they are starting a four-year medical school in conjunction with LECOM, which is already the largest medical college in the country. One day after the announcement local doctors...
residentnews.net
The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin
Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
fox35orlando.com
'Uncalled for': 13-year-old killed, 2 hurt in drive-by shooting while leaving football tryouts, Florida police say
A 13-year-old boy is dead and two others are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Jacksonville Saturday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said during a news conference. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 6:20 p.m., as the group was headed home from trying out for a football team at a nearby community center.
City of Jacksonville hosts mobile E-Waste collection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, December 3rd, the City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division is hosting another Mobile Household Hazardous & E-Waste Collection Event at Oceanway Park (12215 Sago Ave) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Types of hazardous household waste...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
JSO responding to reported shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting on the Westside. The incident happened in the 7500 block of Jana Lane North, police say. Police are expected to give additional information at 9 p.m.
First Coast News
