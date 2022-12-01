ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection

Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share distributes to those in need

LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
treasurecoast.com

SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE

SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the suspect in the Hobe Sound Stabbing death has been arrested in Jacksonville. This is what happened:. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has captured the suspect wanted in...
HOBE SOUND, FL
residentnews.net

The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin

Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Uncalled for': 13-year-old killed, 2 hurt in drive-by shooting while leaving football tryouts, Florida police say

A 13-year-old boy is dead and two others are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Jacksonville Saturday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said during a news conference. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 6:20 p.m., as the group was headed home from trying out for a football team at a nearby community center.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

