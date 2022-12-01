PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Health officials are hopeful the RSV season is winding down, but that comes with a warning: don’t let your guard down. According to the Oregon Health Authority, 3% of emergency room visits were for the flu, and more than 16% of flu tests were coming back positive last week. The most recent data shows nearly a quarter of RSV tests came back positive last week. That's down from the week before.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO