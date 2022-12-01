ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
PORTLAND, OR
RSV wanes, but health officials say don't let your guard down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Health officials are hopeful the RSV season is winding down, but that comes with a warning: don’t let your guard down. According to the Oregon Health Authority, 3% of emergency room visits were for the flu, and more than 16% of flu tests were coming back positive last week. The most recent data shows nearly a quarter of RSV tests came back positive last week. That's down from the week before.
PORTLAND, OR
Big third quarter fuels Oregon women's victory over Portland

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter, a performance Ducks head coach Kelly Graves called one of the best quarters he’s seen during his Oregon career - all part of a 90-51 victory for the Ducks over the University of Portland on Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR

