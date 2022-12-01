OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays’ season came to an end Friday night at D.J. Sokol Arena as the Tigers eliminated Creighton, 3-2, in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament. The first set featured eight ties and three lead changes, however, Creighton came out on top, 25-21. Auburn captured the next two sets, 25-21, 25-20. Creighton pulled away in set four winning by nine, 25-16. The Tigers responded in the fifth set, going up 10-8 and holding at least a two-point lead until the end, 15-11. In the loss, sophomore Norah Sis had a match-high 30 kills, setting a Creighton record for kills in a single NCAA tournament match. The Tigers were led by pin hitter Madison Scheer with 17 kills, followed by pin hitters Akasha Anderson and Bel Zimmerman with 15 kills.

