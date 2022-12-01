Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt RhuleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Nov. 2022
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Nov. 2022. 6. Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar...
WOWT
Second Omaha church threatened with note
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. The second note was found at Christ Community Church on 108th Avenue. According to Christ Community Church, the letter lobbied threats against the lead minister and claimed to be from the group Jane’s Revenge. Saturday morning...
WOWT
Omaha kids tackle entrepreneurship as industry opportunity rebounds post-pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Porter Hinrichs is 12 years old. He started making dog treats for his own dog when he was seven. Now you can find them at Heartland Paws, a pet store in Omaha. “I think entrepreneurship is really cool. I would love to do this for the...
WOWT
Auburn stuns No. 14 Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays’ season came to an end Friday night at D.J. Sokol Arena as the Tigers eliminated Creighton, 3-2, in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament. The first set featured eight ties and three lead changes, however, Creighton came out on top, 25-21. Auburn captured the next two sets, 25-21, 25-20. Creighton pulled away in set four winning by nine, 25-16. The Tigers responded in the fifth set, going up 10-8 and holding at least a two-point lead until the end, 15-11. In the loss, sophomore Norah Sis had a match-high 30 kills, setting a Creighton record for kills in a single NCAA tournament match. The Tigers were led by pin hitter Madison Scheer with 17 kills, followed by pin hitters Akasha Anderson and Bel Zimmerman with 15 kills.
WOWT
Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink has opened once again to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rink is open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It’s located at the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.
WOWT
Nebraska Regents update policy on student fees & speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Board of Regents Friday unanimously agreed to update the policy on how student fees are used to pay speakers. The changes were made in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed by UNL student organization Ratio Christi which was recently settled before it went to trial. The organization and a few members of the organization sued the Board of Regents, UNL, and others after their application for $1,500 in funds from student fees were denied to help pay for a lecture from Dr. Robert Audi, a Christian philosophy and professor at the University of Notre Dame.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year 66-year-old Bruce Quinn told prosecutors that he placed a string fashioned into a noose where a Black co-worker was sure to find it. The incident happened about two years ago at the Oriental Trading Company. Quinn was fired from his job and he’s...
WOWT
Sunny skies, a little warmer
A second Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department of Public Safety investigating "threatening" note. Updated: 19 hours ago. A threatening note was found on the door to...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after 1 injured in cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person suffered injuries after a cutting Saturday night. Omaha Police says officers responded at 9 p.m. to 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police found a 26-year-old man with injuries. The victim was sent to Bergan mercy Medical Center for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
WOWT
Breezy and cooler Monday
Several organizations came together for a toy drive in north Omaha. A second Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon.
WOWT
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
WOWT
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
WOWT
3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire caused more than $40,000 in damages Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Friday at 7:09 p.m., crews were called to a house fire near 41st Avenue and Seward Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man arrested for attempted murder
Top 3 at 3: Local 6 News headlines on Dec. 2, 2022. Officer-involved shooting in western Nebraska. Jim Pillen exits the Board of Regents. The south beltway project ahead of schedule. Omaha volunteers prep food donations for Ukraine. Updated: 4 hours ago. Medical staffing company employees helped Heartland Kids Against...
WOWT
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska lawmaker is getting entangled in a controversy involving Millard Public Schools. State Sen. Megan Hunt posted on social media that she heard allegations that teachers at Millard North weren’t allowed to display things like pride flags and “safe space” stickers. Millard...
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
WOWT
‘It’s the season of giving’: Local organizations donate toys to thousands of kids in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of kids walked out Saturday afternoon with a gift of gratitude. Black Votes Matter, Omaha NAACP, and the UNO Athletic Department partnered together to give kids never-ending toys to choose from. “At the level of the children, they look for Christmas gifts and not everyone...
WOWT
Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Omaha pharmacies deal with Tamiflu shortage headaches. Updated:...
WOWT
Hail study could save Omaha residents money, scientists seek funding
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scientists are working to save you money by better understanding hail. It’s part of a proposed field study called ICECHIP, which would use state-of-the-art technology to better understand hail. “You don’t realize, until you actually watch a big hailstorm unfold, what it can do, whether...
WOWT
Omaha advocates, experts speak on community impact of domestic violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When high-profile domestic abuse or assault cases hit the news, the impact is felt throughout the community. “We have a lot of people reaching out to find out stats and things of that nature, like how often does this happen, how frequently does it happen,” says Jeanette Taylor, the President, and CEO of the Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA).
