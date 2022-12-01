Read full article on original website
Related
If we sell property in Dominican Republic, do we owe U.S. tax?
Q. We live in New Jersey and own some investment property in the Dominican Republic, which apparently has no tax treaty with the U.S. When we sell, in addition to the Dominican capital gains tax, will we need to pay U.S. and N.J. capital gains taxes?. — Taxpayer. A. There...
N.J. could have the first law in the U.S. requiring adults to wear a bike helmet
The childhood ritual of wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle or scooter may soon be extended to adults in New Jersey, if a bill that would make the state the first in in the country to require adults to wear head protection becomes law. It was a minor scooter...
Watch N.J. paleontologist unbox first-ever toy of ‘Dread’ dinosaur he discovered
Kenneth Lacovara, a New Jersey-based paleontologist, has finally unboxed a toy that’s been more than a decade in the making. The toy depicts the dinosaur Lacovara discovered in 2005 — and that made an appearance in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the blockbuster movie last summer. Unboxing the...
N.J.’s Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ star, dead at 90. Bob Johnson delighted generations of children.
To generations of children watching “Sesame Street,” he was our Bob. In New Jersey, he was Bob McGrath, a longtime resident of Teaneck, and later, Norwood. McGrath, 90, died Sunday, his children announced on Facebook. “The McGrath family has some sad news to share,” they said. “Our father...
Ensure that N.J. school districts have anti-hacker plans | Editorial
While dealing with worries about mass shooters, bomb scares and gang fights on the school security front, perhaps administrators cannot be blamed for putting some other preventive measures on a back burner. But cyberattacks can be just as disruptive to education as they are to private businesses, government and health...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0