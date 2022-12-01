Read full article on original website
Always rooting for the “Anti-Hero”: Taylor Swift leads ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for 6th week
Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” extended its rule atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth consecutive week. “Anti-Hero” is now the 10th song in Billboard history to spend its first six weeks in the top spot, joining the ranks of songs like Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way” and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license.”
Music notes: Michael Bublé, Lindsey Stirling, Ed Sheeran, Amy Grant and Harry Styles
Michael Bublé got a tattoo in honor of his baby girl Cielo and revealed on Instagram he’s tattooed all his children’s names on his forearm. “I’ve got enough space for at least six more kids. They will have one syllable names,” Michel joked. He shares sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 9, and daughters Vida, 4, and Cielo with wife Luisana Lopilato.
Pogues singer Shane MacGowan rushed to hospital as wife urges fans to ‘send prayers’
Shane MacGowan, the frontman of The Pogues, was rushed to hospital on Monday (5 December), with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke asking fans to “send prayers”.The “Fairytale of New York” musician, 64, has been in and out of hospital for various health issues in recent years.He has used a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis in 2015, and in 2021 broke one of his knees, with his combined injuries leaving him unable to walk.MacGowan has also had a long struggle with substance abuse issues, and in 2015, he underwent surgery to get a new set of teeth. The last...
John Travolta remembers Kirstie Alley following her death at 71
John Travolta has remembered actress Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at the age of 71.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts said: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”Alley appeared in various films throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including the 1989 romantic comedy film Look Who’s Talking, in which she starred with Travolta.The pair reprised their roles for the film’s two sequels, Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993). ...
Adam Lambert reveals he has a new album, ‘High Drama,’ on the way
Adam Lambert has secretly been working on a new album and recently spilled the beans on his passion project. The singer guested on British television show This Morning, where he revealed, “I’m very excited to announce that I have a new album coming out.” The album, High Drama, is “an album of covers.”
Fans React To Simon Cowell’s New Look With Concern
Simon Cowell, who had undergone many cosmetic procedures such as Botox, a facelift, dozens of facials, and teeth veneers, decided to stop because he felt Botox injections and fillers made him look like he was “from a horror film.”. However, Simon Cowell has backtracked on his claim as he...
