Read full article on original website
Related
Report: There is 'considerable doubt' that Odell Beckham Jr. is fully healthy
The potential reunion between star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants has heated up the past week with a two-day visit by Beckham to New Jersey to meet with his old team. The Giants are one of at least three teams interested in signing Beckham, along...
Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour. On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff. "We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday....
Giants got what they deserved after Brian Daboll’s conservative call
The game was there to be won, and Daniel Jones had it on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45 in overtime — and Brian Daboll decided it was better not to lose it than to try to win it. Daboll, who once upon a time was Riverboat Brian going for two to beat the Titans, punted on the chance to win it and so the Giants (7-4-1) did not deserve to win and were left trying to make sense of this 20-20 tie with the Commanders that felt more like a loss to them because it was a division game at home. Sorry...
Eagles dominate Titans, but there’s still going to be a lot of angry yelling at NovaCare this week
PHILADELPHIA — If Eagles running back Miles Sanders thinks there’s been a ridiculous amount of shouting coming from the offensive line meeting room lately (and he does), he should bring his ear buds this week and crank up the music — then check the injury report on Wednesday, because line coach Jeff Stoutland might be doubtful with a torn tonsil.
Eagles injury report: Veteran defensive lineman ruled out of game vs. Titans; DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal updates
Five weeks ago, the Eagles made a trade to bolster their pressure off the edge of the defensive line, acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft. However, the Eagles will be without Quinn when they take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon.
Commanders-Giants inactives: Chase Young, Kenny Golladay sit; Darius Slayton, Mark Glowinski will play
LG Shane Lemieux (toe) — already ruled out. WR Kenny Golladay (illness) — was listed as questionable. CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder) — was listed as questionable. These Giants were listed as questionable, but will play: RG Mark Glowinski (back), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), FS Dane Belton (collarbone), RB/KR Gary Brightwell (illness), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), WR/PR Richie James (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), WR Darius Slayton (illness).
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 13 picks
The New York Giants (7-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that line has done a complete 180. As of this writing, Big Blue is +2.5. Let’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The One Giants Contract No One is Talking About (But Should Be)
According to Over the Cap, the New York Giants are projected to have almost $60 million in cap space next year. That number is likely to increase if they, as expected, terminate receiver Kenny Golladay's contract. Depending on when the Giants dump that horrific contract, the Giants could save an additional $6.7 million (pre-June 1) or $13.5 million (post-June 1, which is the more likely scenario).
Eagles’ A.J. Brown proves a point against Titans in 35-10 win | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was walking backward into the end zone with the ball in his hands after making a 40-yard catch in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, his old team, at Lincoln Financial Field. Nobody was around Brown for...
Jets squander huge chance vs. Vikings | Their road to the playoffs just got much tougher
MINNEAPOLIS – The defense played one of its worst games of the season. The offense played as if there was a thick layer of fog every time it got within 10 yards of the end zone. And yet with 1:19 to go, quarterback Mike White ran onto with the...
Jets’ missed chance by Braxton Berrios, Mike White summed up their loss to Vikings perfectly
MINNEAPOLIS — Jets quarterback Mike White snapped the ball, read the left side of the defense and realized he was going to have to improvise during one of the most important plays of Sunday’s game against the Vikings. His receiver, Braxton Berrios, was thinking the same way on...
Eagles-Titans inactives: Jordan Davis status finalized before game vs. Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Four weeks ago, in a game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was flanked by medical staff on both sides of him, walking off gingerly after he injured his ankle. However, after allowing the ankle to heal and doing some rehab, Davis is officially ready to play Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.
Giants’ fatigued defense holds on for tie with Commanders, thanks to spark from Azeez Ojulari
It’s easy to blame the Giants’ defense. After all, it blew a fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Washington Commanders to drive 90 yards in eight plays to a game-tying touchdown with 1:45 remaining Sunday at MetLife Stadium, leaving both teams feeling like the 20-20 tie was actually a loss.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: Win or lose, get $200 in free bets on Colts vs. Cowboys
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. To celebrate the legalization of online sports betting in Maryland, our DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in free bets with just...
These 5 under the radar Eagles players will affect outcome of game vs. Titans
The NFL’s success is predicated on marketing its stars. With the Eagles (10-1) game against the Tennessee Titans (7-4) being one of the most anticipated matchups Sunday afternoon, all of the promos for the game have featured Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his campaign to earn the first MVP award of his career.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 plus $1,050 in bonuses for NFL Week 13
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Our DraftKings promo code is worth up to $1,200 in bonuses, including a bet $5, win $150, which you can redeem on any...
What channel is Cleveland Browns game today vs. Texans? (12/4/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, Score Updates for NFL Week 13
The Cleveland Browns, led by re-instated quarterback Deshaun Watson, meet the Houston Texans, led by quarterback Kyle Allen, in an NFL Week 13 AFC football game on Sunday, December 4, 2022 (12/4/2022) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Maryland BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 in first bet insurance for NFL Week 13
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is thriving in Maryland and a BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS gives new customers first-bet insurance up to $1,000 on any...
NFL Analysis Network
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
Odell Beckham knows Giants fans would be electric if he re-signed
With free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. making the rounds seeking a new suitor for his services, several New York Giants players have been vocal about their feelings towards a reunion. Running back Saquon Barkley, one of the few Giants remaining on the roster from the days Beckham wore...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0