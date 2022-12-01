ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour. On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff. "We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday....
New York Post

Giants got what they deserved after Brian Daboll’s conservative call

The game was there to be won, and Daniel Jones had it on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45 in overtime — and Brian Daboll decided it was better not to lose it than to try to win it. Daboll, who once upon a time was Riverboat Brian going for two to beat the Titans, punted on the chance to win it and so the Giants (7-4-1) did not deserve to win and were left trying to make sense of this 20-20 tie with the Commanders that felt more like a loss to them because it was a division game at home. Sorry...
NJ.com

Commanders-Giants inactives: Chase Young, Kenny Golladay sit; Darius Slayton, Mark Glowinski will play

LG Shane Lemieux (toe) — already ruled out. WR Kenny Golladay (illness) — was listed as questionable. CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder) — was listed as questionable. These Giants were listed as questionable, but will play: RG Mark Glowinski (back), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), FS Dane Belton (collarbone), RB/KR Gary Brightwell (illness), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), WR/PR Richie James (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), WR Darius Slayton (illness).
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The One Giants Contract No One is Talking About (But Should Be)

According to Over the Cap, the New York Giants are projected to have almost $60 million in cap space next year. That number is likely to increase if they, as expected, terminate receiver Kenny Golladay's contract. Depending on when the Giants dump that horrific contract, the Giants could save an additional $6.7 million (pre-June 1) or $13.5 million (post-June 1, which is the more likely scenario).
NJ.com

Eagles-Titans inactives: Jordan Davis status finalized before game vs. Titans

PHILADELPHIA – Four weeks ago, in a game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was flanked by medical staff on both sides of him, walking off gingerly after he injured his ankle. However, after allowing the ankle to heal and doing some rehab, Davis is officially ready to play Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.
NJ.com

These 5 under the radar Eagles players will affect outcome of game vs. Titans

The NFL’s success is predicated on marketing its stars. With the Eagles (10-1) game against the Tennessee Titans (7-4) being one of the most anticipated matchups Sunday afternoon, all of the promos for the game have featured Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his campaign to earn the first MVP award of his career.
NJ.com

Maryland BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 in first bet insurance for NFL Week 13

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is thriving in Maryland and a BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS gives new customers first-bet insurance up to $1,000 on any...
NFL Analysis Network

Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
