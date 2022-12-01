Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
860wacb.com
Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
Hickory police chief set to retire in 2023, town officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will soon have a new police chief. Thurman Whisnant announced this week that he would be retiring as the police chief after 22 years with the department. Whisnant was sworn in as the chief in 2016. “It has been such an honor...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Bohannon Park Circle, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Winston-Salem police say that just after 1 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a shooting on Bohannon Park Circle. When they got onto the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital […]
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
High-speed chase ends with fatal crash in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
continentalenews.com
Beth Herman Bonnette, 1965 – 2022
Beth Herman Bonnette, age 57, of Morganton, NC passed away at 6pm on Monday November 28th at Morganton Hospital, Morganton, NC after being admitted for pneumonia. Beth Shirley Herman was born October 3, 1965 in Hicksville, OH to Jim and Beth Herman. Beth was a 1983 graduate of Edgerton High School and 1984 graduate of Ft. Wayne Cosmetology. She then moved to Florida, living in and around the Fort Myers Beach area. On September 18th, 2004, she married Perry Bonnette on Fort Myers Beach. Two years ago, she and her husband moved to Morganton, NC to be closer to their family.
WBTV
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire
First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. The owners of We...
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
qcnews.com
Maiden man charged with four counts of indecent exposure
MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maiden Police say Nelson Alexander Abarca recently exposed himself to four women in town. After an investigation, authorities arrested the 30-year-old man for charges of misdemeanor indecent exposure. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Facing Drug Charge In Alexander County
Justin Ray Morton, age 28 of Hickory, was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday, December 3rd and charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Morton is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today (December 5th) in Taylorsville.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
Forsyth County deputies respond to shooting in Winston-Salem off Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road. Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting. No injuries have been reported. There […]
caldwelljournal.com
Volunteers wanted to help light luminaries in Lenoir
LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — The City of Lenoir’s annual luminary display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and staff could use some help lighting the thousands of candles in the luminaries. Blue Ridge Memorial Park staff have been working for the...
qcnews.com
Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting suspect killed - and two deputies and a firefighter were injured. QCNEWS.COM. Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire …. A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting...
WXII 12
Middle school student brought firearm to campus, officials say
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A firearm was found in a student's possession at Clemmons Middle School, according to the school's principal, Sandra Hunter. In the press release, Hunter said that just before dismissal, a student informed a staff member that another student had a weapon. Administrators then placed the school...
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
