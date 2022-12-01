Beth Herman Bonnette, age 57, of Morganton, NC passed away at 6pm on Monday November 28th at Morganton Hospital, Morganton, NC after being admitted for pneumonia. Beth Shirley Herman was born October 3, 1965 in Hicksville, OH to Jim and Beth Herman. Beth was a 1983 graduate of Edgerton High School and 1984 graduate of Ft. Wayne Cosmetology. She then moved to Florida, living in and around the Fort Myers Beach area. On September 18th, 2004, she married Perry Bonnette on Fort Myers Beach. Two years ago, she and her husband moved to Morganton, NC to be closer to their family.

1 DAY AGO