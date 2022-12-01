ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
860wacb.com

Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
WBTW News13

High-speed chase ends with fatal crash in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
continentalenews.com

Beth Herman Bonnette, 1965 – 2022

Beth Herman Bonnette, age 57, of Morganton, NC passed away at 6pm on Monday November 28th at Morganton Hospital, Morganton, NC after being admitted for pneumonia. Beth Shirley Herman was born October 3, 1965 in Hicksville, OH to Jim and Beth Herman. Beth was a 1983 graduate of Edgerton High School and 1984 graduate of Ft. Wayne Cosmetology. She then moved to Florida, living in and around the Fort Myers Beach area. On September 18th, 2004, she married Perry Bonnette on Fort Myers Beach. Two years ago, she and her husband moved to Morganton, NC to be closer to their family.
WBTV

Two children dead in Salisbury house fire

First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. The owners of We...
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
WFMY NEWS2

1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
qcnews.com

Maiden man charged with four counts of indecent exposure

MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maiden Police say Nelson Alexander Abarca recently exposed himself to four women in town. After an investigation, authorities arrested the 30-year-old man for charges of misdemeanor indecent exposure. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking...
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Drug Charge In Alexander County

Justin Ray Morton, age 28 of Hickory, was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday, December 3rd and charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Morton is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today (December 5th) in Taylorsville.
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
FOX8 News

Forsyth County deputies respond to shooting in Winston-Salem off Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road. Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting. No injuries have been reported. There […]
caldwelljournal.com

Volunteers wanted to help light luminaries in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — The City of Lenoir’s annual luminary display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and staff could use some help lighting the thousands of candles in the luminaries. Blue Ridge Memorial Park staff have been working for the...
WXII 12

Middle school student brought firearm to campus, officials say

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A firearm was found in a student's possession at Clemmons Middle School, according to the school's principal, Sandra Hunter. In the press release, Hunter said that just before dismissal, a student informed a staff member that another student had a weapon. Administrators then placed the school...

