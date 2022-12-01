Read full article on original website
The knockout stage is underway and we already have two nations qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals – the Netherlands and Argentina. The Netherlands defeated the United States in a 3-1 victory on Saturday morning while Argentina triumphed over Australia with a slim 2-1 lead on Saturday afternoon. Two nations are knocked out, two nations are moving on.
The field of teams remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soon will be down to eight. The knockout stage began on Saturday, with Argentina and the Netherlands each advancing to set up the tournament’s first quarterfinal matchup. Lionel Messi, playing in what could be his final World Cup,...
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
